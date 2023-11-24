"Learn how to respect players, shut up, be quiet": Novak Djokovic calls out Great Britain fans after Davis Cup QF win

Novak Djokovic criticized the disruptive behavior of Great Britain fans following his quarterfinal win at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Djokovic defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes to secure a commanding 2-0 lead for Serbia. The World No. 1, who helped Serbia win the Davis Cup in 2010, will face Italy's Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Great Britain enjoyed tremendous fan support during the match, with their shouts and cheers resonating throughout the stadium. However, during Novak Djokovic's post-match on-court interview, a group of British fans in the audience began playing drums, disrupting the Serb.

This unruly behavior from the fans infuriated the World No.1, prompting him to ask them to show respect for the players and also telling them to "shut up".

"Learn how to respect players, learn how to respect people, you shut up, you be quiet," the Serb said.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic on facing Jannik Sinner in Davis Cup SF: "It's going to be, I think, a great match"

ATP Finals 2023

Novak Djokovic will go up against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup.

Following his victory over Cameron Norrie, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was questioned about his upcoming encounter with Sinner, marking their third meeting in just over a week.

The Serb stated that his meeting with Sinner would be great for the tennis fans in Italy, Serbia, and those in attendance in Malaga. He said he has immense respect for the Italian and highlighted the development of a "rivalry" for the fans to enjoy.

"Yeah, third time in a little bit more than a week. It's going to be great, I think, for tennis fans and for both Italian sports tennis fans and Serbia, and here also in Malaga. We're kind of developing a nice rivalry lately. You know, I have tons of respect for him," Djokovic said.

Djokovic mentioned that the two matches he and Jannik Sinner played in Turin will aid them both in their preparation for their upcoming encounter at the Davis Cup.

"I think the two matches that we had against each other in Torino will serve and help to both of us in our preparation for Saturday. I know what's expecting me. I know that he's really confident and playing, as I said, some of the best tennis that we saw him play ever. I'm not playing bad myself. So it's going to be, I think, a great match," he added.

'Nole' lost to Sinner in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals but won 6-3, 6-3 in the final to win his record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis