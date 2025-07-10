Aryna Sabalenka made a joke about her post-match comments at the 2025 French Open after her loss to Amanda Anisimova at the Wimbledon Championships. The Belarusian lost to Anisimova, marking the end of the search for her first Wimbeldon title. After her loss, Sabalenka referenced the French Open final where she lost to Coco Gauff and suggested that Gauff won not because she played well but because Sabalenka herself had made many errors during the match.

Sabalenka is currently the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world. She rose to prominence after winning her first singles title at the Connecticut Open in 2018, establishing herself as one of the rising tennis stars. She has won 20 WTA Singles titles and six doubles titles, with her last victory coming at the 2025 Madrid Open where she beat Coco Gauff in the final. Sabalenka made it to the semi-finals of Wimbeldon after she beat Laura Siegemund in the quarters.

In the post-match press conference, Sabalenka said:

“You’re not gonna see a Roland Garros press conference. Anyone who was waiting for that, you can leave right now.”

Aryna Sabalenka's loss marks her third semi-final loss at the Wimbeldon Championships, making the tournament one to forget for her.

Aryna Sabalenka after reaching semi-finals of Wimbeldon: "That was a real task"

Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known on her win against Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals of Wimbeldon. In an on-court interview, she said:

"That was a real task. Honestly, I need some time to cool down and to recover after this match. She pushed me so much. And honestly, after the first set, I was just like looking at my box thinking, "Guys, I mean, book the tickets, I think we're about to leave this beautiful city, country, place. And wow, she played an incredible tournament, incredible match, and I'm just super happy right now with the win.

"And oh my god, guys, like atmosphere, it's just another level. And honestly guys, thank you so much for your support. You don't understand how much you really helped me to stay in the game, to keep fighting just so I can enjoy playing in front of you all."

Aryna Sabalenka is scheduled to play at the Cincinnati Open next, which will be held in August.

