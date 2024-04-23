"Left wanting more" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker gushes over reunion with 'Grace and Frankie' co-star June Diane Raphael for family weekend

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, recently reunited with her 'Grace and Frankie' co-star June Diane Raphael for a weekend gathering that brought their families together.

Decker and Raphael portrayed sisters Mallory and Brianna Hanson, respectively, on the Netflix show, playing the daughters of titular character Grace (Jane Fonda).

Their on-screen camaraderie blossomed into a genuine friendship over the years, as they starred together from the show's inception in 2015 to its end in 2022.

The duo recently got the chance to spend a weekend together, along with their families. Decker raved about their time together on social media, hilariously acknowledging the risk of sounding "obnoxious" as she gushed over their children playing together, nostalgic conversations and shared laughter.

"Hanson sisters forever. Our families together this weekend is exactly what I needed, but I’m left wanting more. More time, laughter, kids playing, conversation, joy, stories… I could keep gushing but it would just be obnoxious," she captioned her Instagram post.

It's no surprise that the reunion means so much to Andy Roddick's wife, given that she has previously opened up about her close bond with June Diane Raphael.

As 'Grace and Frankie' prepared to film its seventh and final season, Brooklyn Decker revealed that what she would miss most would be working alongside Raphael.

Describing the experience as one of her career highlights, the 37-year-old emphasized the significance of portraying a strong and dynamic sisterhood on screen with her co-star, asserting that such dynamics were all too rare in the media.

"More than ever I’ll miss playing the sister of Brianna, because June Diane Raphael, who plays Brianna, is one of my closest friends, and to play sisters with her has been one of my career highlights," she told Medium in 2021.

"So, I’ll really miss being a part of a really strong, dynamic, funny sisterhood on screen. These days you don’t see a lot of sisterhoods play out on camera," she added.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker poked fun at their 15-year wedding anniversary celebrations in New York

Andy Roddick and wife Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick tied the knot with his wife Brooklyn Decker on April 17, 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Hank, in 2015, followed by their daughter Stevie in 2017.

On the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary, Roddick whisked Decker away to New York for a getaway. However, Decker poked fun at their celebrations on social medial, sharing seemingly mundane pictures from their date night.

"15 year anniversary trip and this is all I have to show for it," Brooklyn Decker captioned her Instagram post.

Andy Roddick's wife recently also shared her excitement for Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, hilarously revealing that she texted her friend at 5:16 am to share the experience of listening to it together.