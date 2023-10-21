"Legend!" - Denis Shapovalov acknowledges Christine Sinclair’s impact on Canadian sports as she retires from international soccer

Denis Shapovalov recently expressed his admiration and gratitude for Christine Sinclair, the legendary soccer player who announced her retirement from international football. Shapovalov said Sinclair inspired him and many others with her achievements and leadership.

Sinclair, 40, is the world’s all-time leading scorer with 190 goals from 327 senior appearances for Canada. She led her country to two Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, and a historic gold medal in 2021. She also won three NWSL titles with the Portland Thorns and was named the Canadian Player of the Year 14 times.

Sinclair will continue playing at the club level for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) next season.

Shapovalov posted a tribute to Sinclair on his Instagram story on Friday, October 20.

"Legend!!! Thank you for all you did for inspiring so many including me 👏👏@c_sinc12," he wrote.

Denis Shapovalov has had a dismal 2023 season so far. He has failed to win a single title, reached only one quarterfinal, and suffered early exits in most of the tournaments he played. His ranking has plummeted to No. 45 as of October 20, 2023.

Shapovalov started the year with a quarterfinal appearance at the Adelaide International 1. He then reached the third round at the Australian Open, losing to Hubert Hurkacz in a five-set thriller, 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3. However, he failed to capitalize on that performance and suffered early exits in subsequent hardcourt tournaments.

The 24-year-old's hopes of a revival at the French Open were dashed when he fell in the third round to former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Shapovalov has not played a match since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the fourth round before losing to Roman Safiullin in a four-set thriller, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. He had to skip the Citi Open, Canadian Open, and the US Open because of a knee injury. He has, however, been named in Canada’s squad for the Davis Cup Finals, which will take place in November.

Denis Shapovalov has only won 13 out of 26 matches this season. He has not won a title since Stockholm (2019) and has not reached a final since Vienna (2022).