"Legend" - Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens show their support for Madison Keys as she trains hard to return to tennis following shoulder injury

Madison Keys recently received some encouraging words from her fellow compatriots Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens as she works hard to return to the court after a shoulder injury. Keys posted some pictures of her gym session and rehabilitation process.

Keys, who reached the final of the 2017 US Open, has been struggling with a chronic shoulder problem that forced her to withdraw ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. She said that her medical team recommended a break to allow her body to recover.

"Unfortunately I’ve been struggling with a shoulder injury and have been advised by my medical staff to withdraw from the Australian Open this year. This obviously isn’t the best news to start the tennis season, but I also know I’m making the right choice for my body to take the proper time and let it heal," Keys wrote on Instagram.

The 28-year-old expressed gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support.

"I absolutely love Melbourne and the fans there SO much and can’t wait to see you next year. Thank you everyone for your support as always, it means a lot," Keys added.

On Monday, January 29, Keys shared a few pictures showing her lifting weights and doing exercises.

"Working very hard to come back soon," she wrote.

Keys received many supportive messages from her fans and fellow tennis players on her post. Tiafoe, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open, commented:

"Legend."

Frances Tiafoe on Instagram

Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open and is a close friend of Keys, commented:

"Can’t wait to see you!!!"

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

Keys, currently ranked No. 17 in the world, has not announced a date for her comeback yet. Her last match was at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China, where she lost both of her round-robin matches in straight sets.

A look at Frances Tiafoe's performance in the 2024 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe had faced an early exit at the 2024 Australian Open. Tiafoe started strong, defeating Borna Coric in a four-set thriller in the first round. The American showed his power and athleticism, hitting 15 aces and 44 winners.

However, the American's campaign came to an end in the second round, where he faced Tomas Machac. The Czech stunned Tiafoe, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5), in two hours and 35 minutes. Tiafoe struggled to find his rhythm and made 30 unforced errors. Machac advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, where he lost to 15th seed Karen Khachanov in four sets.

Frances Tiafoe, who had made the third round or better at all four Grand Slams in 2023, is currently ranked No. 14 in the world with 2060 points.