"Legends in the making" - Reilly Opelka shares 'coldest sports photo' featuring young Venus and Serena Williams

Reilly Opelka recently shared an old photo on social media featuring Serena Williams and Venus Williams alongside the late artist Noah Davis. He called it his favorite picture and picked it as the "coldest picture in sports history."

Replying to a tweet from Bleacher Report asking fans and followers to share photos they believe are the 'coldest' sports photos, Opelka shared a picture of the legendary Williams sisters just sitting in a car with Davis.

"My fav! Venus, Serena, and Noah Davis. 3 legends in the making," Opelka tweeted.

Noah Davis is a former painter and artist who tragically passed away at the age of 32 in 2015. His late father was lawyer Keven Davis, who represented both Venus and Serena Williams in the 1990s-2000s. He reportedly also helped negotiate Venus Williams' $40 million deal with Reebok back then. Meanwhile, Noah Davis is believed to have made a painting of the older Williams sister many years ago.

Meanwhile, Opelka is also known to be good friends with the Williams sisters. Earlier this year, during a Q&A session conducted by Venus Williams on social media, a fan asked her to pick tennis players whom she would invite to dinner. She picked her sister Serena along with Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov, calling them her "best friends" on tour.

"Serena Williams, Reilly Opelka, and Grigor Dimitrov. Sorry, just have to pick my best friends on tour," Venus Williams said on the same.

"I will take 'em down one at a time" - Serena Williams accepts challenge from men who think they can beat her at tennis

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams recently made an appearance at the TechCrunch event, where she was told that 84% of men who took part in a poll on Twitter said they can beat the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion in a tennis match.

When asked about her thoughts on the same, Williams joked that she is ready to "take them down" one at a time on the tennis court.

"Well any day, I'm ready, we should start doing a big challenge. Come over to my house and I will take 'em down one at a time," Williams stated with a laugh.

The 41-year-old recently played her final tournament at the US Open after initially announcing that she is retiring from tennis. However, on more than one occasion since then, she has jokingly said that chances of her comeback to the tour cannot be ruled out.

