"Less talk, more gold please" - Serena Williams shows off dazzling outfit for pre-Grammys Gala

Serena Williams recently showed off her dazzling look for the 2024 pre-Grammys Gala, delighting fans in a black and gold dress.

The American retired from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open, where she reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in front of her home fans.

Since then, the 42-year-old has been focused on her off-court ventures and has often shared numerous updates of her life on social media.

On Saturday, February 3, Williams shared her outfit for the pre-Grammys Gala on Instagram. The American was seen donning a black gown for the event, accompanied by Gold puffy sleeves on both arms and some accessories to complete her look.

"Less talk more gold please," Williams captioned the video of her outfit.

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the finest tennis players of all time and enjoyed an extraordinary career during which she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a woman in the Open Era. She was also the World No. 1 for a total of 319 weeks on the WTA Tour.

The former World No. 1 is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she has two children. She gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, just a few months back.

Some of Serena Williams' appearances on famous TV shows and movies

Serena Williams after her final match

Serena Williams has not only enchanted fans on the court but off the court as well. The cultural icon has been a part of numerous hit shows and movies across the years.

Her first role came in the hit animated sitcom The Simpsons in the episode 'Tennis the Menace,' where she played herself alongside her sister Venus Williams, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi.

She went on to make cameo acting roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, My Wife and Kids, ER, and Drop Dead Diva. Williams also lent her voice to the animated series Lonnatics Unleashed, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and The Legend of Korra.

The American has made a lot of appearances in films and TV shows as herself. She played herself in All of Us, Punk'd, America's Next Top Model, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Pixels, Ocean's 8, and Glass Onions: A Knives Out Mystery.

Her most recent appearance came in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, where she lent voice to the character Yoga Yvette.

