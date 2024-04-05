Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has traveled to Monaco for the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 6, with the main draw action unfolding Sunday onwards.

Fritz made his debut in Monte Carlo in 2019. He reached as far as the third round, ending his campaign with a loss at the hands of the now-24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The American then returned to the ATP 1000 event in 2021 after the COVID-19 hiatus but returned empty-handed upon losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in his opening match. In 2022, Fritz bested his previous performances in Monte Carlo by making it to the quarterfinals, where he lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Last year, Fritz qualified for the semifinals, where he lost to the eventual champion, Andrey Rublev. Hence, the 26-year-old will be defending 400 crucial points at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. He has notably slipped out of the Top 10 and currently sits in 13th place with 2,765 points.

Fritz will have the desired support from the stands this year again as his girlfriend Morgan Riddle is set to join him at the tournament. Riddle recently took to Instagram to share updates about her flight to Monaco.

Riddle posted a photograph on her Instagram story showcasing her passport and the flight ticket and wrote:

"Let clay season commence"

The 26-year-old influencer also shared a screenshot of her Instagram posts about the 2023 clay swing across Europe.

"Love this time of year," Riddle captioned the second photo.

Screenshots of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle picks Amsterdam airport over the one in Paris for layover

Morgan Riddle (L) and Taylor Fritz

It is worth mentioning that this will be Morgan Riddle's third straight trip with Taylor Fritz to the Monte-Carlo Masters. She cheered Fritz on during his runs to the quarterfinals and the semifinals in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Riddle declared her love for the Amsterdam airport as she stopped by for a layover in the Netherlands en route to Monaco. She interestingly ditched Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris CDG) as she opined that Schiphol Airport (AMS) in Amsterdam is comparatively nicer.

"If you have to pick between a CDG or AMS layover always go Amsterdam!! Such a nice airport," Riddle advised her followers.

Morgan Riddle's recent Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been together since June 2020 after the two bumped into each other on a dating platform online.