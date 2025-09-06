"Let her be his good luck charm" - Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic makes fans go crazy as she cheers on Italian during US Open SF

Fans reacted to Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, being spotted in the stands during his US Open semifinal win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Italian's dating life has been in the talks recently as he advances to the US Open final.On Friday, September 5, Sinner took on Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian, who has been in tremendous form this season, came off the blocks quickly and won the first set. Many had counted the Canadian out even before the match, but he was clinical in bagging the second set.In the third and fourth sets, Auger-Aliassime looked threatening, but ultimately, he could not pose a significant challenge to Sinner's title defence. The Italian won the match 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.During the match, however, many fans caught a glimpse of Danish model Laila Hasanovic on the big screen. She attended the match, much like she has attended the Italian's matches at the French Open and Wimbledon.Rumors of Sinner dating Hasanovic, who previously dated F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, have been circulating for months. Fans online shared the Danish model's image, taken at Arthur Ashe.&quot;Let her be his good luck charm please,&quot; one fan wrote.raman ☽☾ @ramanx98LINK@sinnerissima let her be his good luck charm please&quot;War is over.. goodnight with laila Hasanovic watching Jannik sinner playing at Us Open,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;SHE'S HERE AND SHE'S GLOOWIIINGGGG,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fan reactions to Hasanovic being spotted during Sinner's US Open semifinal.&quot;i love hot people dating each other,&quot; one fan wrote.Another fan asked about her previous partner, writing:&quot;Laila hasanovic break up with mick???? 😭&quot;&quot;HOLD ✋🏻 laila hasanovic in the sinner vs auger aliassime, we see you 👁👄👁🫵🏻,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2025 US Open. This will be the third consecutive Grand Slam final between the ATP Top 2.Along with Laila Hasanovic, rumors of Jannik Sinner DMing American model Brooks Nader also surfacedJannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettySince breaking up with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya, there have been several rumors about Jannik Sinner's love life. In a recent interview, he admitted that he is in love, but refused to talk about it further.Moreover, Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and her sisters also hinted that the World No. 1 ATP star might be in her DMs. During a Page Six Radio appearance, Nader and her sisters jokingly revealed that a tennis star, whose name rhymes with 'Winner,' might be in her DMs. Nader did not deny it during the appearance.Nothing about Sinner’s love life has been confirmed so far. For now, his focus remains on defending his US Open title in the final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, September 7. The Spaniard triumphed at Roland Garros, while the Italian struck back at Wimbledon. In just a few days, it will be decided who takes the bragging rights in New York.