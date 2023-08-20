“Let’s go girls” - Carlos Alcaraz shows support for Spain’s women’s football team ahead of FIFA World Cup final with camera message in Cincinnati

After winning his Cincinnati Open semifinal clash on Saturday, August 19, Carlos Alcaraz sent a message of encouragement to his country’s women’s football team, who will face England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, August 20.

Alcaraz, who reached his fifth ATP Masters 1000 final by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in a three-set thriller, wrote on the camera lens after his victory:

"Let’s go girls. For the world! Long live Spain!"

The Spanish women’s football team has made history by reaching their first World Cup final. They will face England, who are also looking for their first World Cup title, in a highly anticipated clash in Sydney's Stadium Australia.

The picture of Alcaraz signing the camera lens was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user on Saturday.

"Carlitos x Spanish women's football team," the tweet read.

Alcaraz improved his head-to-head record against Hurkacz to 3-0, having also beaten him in Toronto a couple of weeks earlier.

Carlos Alcaraz is a big fan of football and often follows the Spanish national teams. The 20-year-old has shown his support for the Spanish women’s football team earlier as well, sending his congratulations when they reached the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in 2023 Wimbledon Championships

The World No. 1 and reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will face World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 20. This will be their second meeting in an ATP 1000 tournament after Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in three sets in Madrid last year.

Alcaraz has been in fine form throughout the tournament. He reached the final by overcoming Hubert Hurkacz, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, on Saturday. The 20-year-old Spaniard has shown remarkable resilience and versatility on the hard courts, as he has adapted his game to different opponents and conditions.

Djokovic has also been impressive in Cincinnati, winning all his matches in straight sets. The Serb advanced to the final by beating Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 7-5 on Saturday. The 36-year-old won his most recent Cincinnati title in 2020 when he beat Milos Raonic in three sets.

The final between Alcaraz and Djokovic promises to be a high-quality and exciting encounter, as both players have displayed great form and confidence throughout the week.

Alcaraz will try to extend his lead over Djokovic in their head-to-head record, which stands at 2-1 in favor of the Spaniard. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will try to level the record and prevent Carlos Alcaraz from winning his third Masters 1000 title of the year.

The match will also have implications for the US Open, which starts on August 28, as both players will aim to boost their momentum and morale ahead of the final Grand Slam of the season.