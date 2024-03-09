“Let’s hope other sports will follow”-Martina Navratilova applauds NXXT Golf’s new stipulation demanding competitors to be biological women at birth

Martina Navratilova recently applauded NXXT Golf's latest eligibility criteria update, which requires women on the Pro Tour to be biological females at birth.

Navratilova has been open with her disdain towards trans female athletes competing in women's sports.

Recently, the NXXT Golf updated their eligibility criteria for participation in the NXXT Women's Pro Tour, stating that competitors are required to be biological females at birth. This rule was brought about so that all the participants could play on a level playing field. Taking to their official X handle, NXXT Women's Pro Tour wrote:

"Stuart McKinnon, CEO of NXXT Golf, announces a key policy update for the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour. Effective immediately, participation requires competitors to be biological females at birth, a move to maintain the integrity and fairness of the competition."

The NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon explained that this decision was made in order to provide a level playing field for biological females and to celebrate them. He said in a statement:

“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports. Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

“NXXT Golf is honored to lead in promoting and advancing women's golf, providing a platform that not only highlights the exceptional talent of women golfers worldwide but also ensures the competition remains equitable for all of our players.”

Reacting to the post, Martina Navratilova applauded NXXT Golf's decision. She also wished that other sports took this as an example and implemented similar rules soon.

"Bravo! Let’s hope other sports will follow!!! And sooner rather than later."

Martina Navratilova's stand on biological males competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has been fighting against the participation of biological males who now identify as women in women's sports. She feels that male athletes competing in women's sports puts biological females in a disadvantageous situation as she believes that transgender athletes have a physical advantage over biological women.

In a recent tweet, Navratilova said how women's sports isn't a place for mediocre male athletes to compete as women.

"Women’s sports is not the place for mediocre male athletes who compete as women. Period."

