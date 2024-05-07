Tennis fans were left delighted by the news of Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki, and Simona Halep missing out on wildcards for the 2024 Italian Open. None of them will be in action at the final WTA 1000 event in the lead-up to the French Open.

As the WTA 1000 event in Rome commences on May 7, the wildcard recipients for the tournament garnered attention on social media, as all eight slots were awarded to local Italian players.

The lack of big names was conspicuous, especially Raducanu, Wozniacki, and Halep's absence given their previous wildcard entries to big tournaments this season.

Notably, the Brit and Wozniacki recently received wildcard entry to the main draw of the Madrid Open, only to crash out of the tournament in the first round. Halep was also awarded a wildcard to the WTA event, but she chose not to compete due to fitness concerns.

Tennis fans rejoiced at the news of Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki, and Simona Halep not receiving wildcards for the Italian Open, emphasizing the importance of sending the message that players should earn ranking points in lower-lever tournaments to merit their participation at bigger events.

"They don’t deserve it. Great decision from Rome Tournament Director," one fan commented.

"As they should. The message should be clear, go build your ranking points if you want the big tourneys," another fan chimed in.

"Enough of the WCs, let them work for it now," said another.

Several fans also questioned why these players relied on wildcards instead of earning their way into the main draw through the qualifiers.

"Emma Raducanu could play the qualifying draw with her special ranking (something like #102), but withdrew, perhaps because didn't want to "humiliate herself,"" one fan posted.

"Can't they play qualies?" another fan questioned.

"Lol at esp Woz and Emma. They do need matches but they refuse to play qualies," said yet another.

Fans also applauded the decision to award the wildcards to local talents.

"I think that’s fair, I mean there is Nothing like supporting a local player for the audience and that’s what makes the Magic and the rise of new talents, less marketing and more passion seems as cool to me," a fan wrote.

"Good!! All of them can qualify. Opportunity for the home players," another fan commented.

A brief look at Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki's 2024 claycourt season so far

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu kicked off her claycourt season at the 2024 Porsche Tennis in Stuttgart. She claimed a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Angelique Kerber in her opening match.

The Brit then defeated Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5 to book her place in the quarterfinals at the WTA 500 event. Iga Swiatek ended Raducanu's run, triumphing over the 21-year-old 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the semifinals.

Emma Raducanu failed to achieve similar heights in her campaign at the Madrid Open, suffering a resounding 6-2, 6-2 loss to Maria Lourdes Carle in the first round.

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, participated in the Charleston Open, easing past Mccartney Kessler 6-0, 6-1 in her tournament opener. Anhelina Kalinina then ousted the Dane from the tournament, claiming a 6-2, 6-3 victory in their second-round clash.

Subsequently, Wozniacki crashed out of the Madrid Open in the first round, as Sara Errani secured a narrow 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 win in their clash at the WTA 1000 event.