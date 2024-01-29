Leylah Fernandez hilariously congratulates Taylor Swift for her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs clinching Super Bowl 2024 spot

Leylah Fernandez made a hilarious comment congratulating popstar Taylor Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship before the team.

The Kansas City Chiefs registered a 17-10 victory over their opponents to book a spot at the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl. The winning team's players, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, were at their stellar best at the game. Kelce caught 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. In doing so, Kelce broke Jerry Rice’s NFL career record for the most catches in the postseason with 156 catches in 21 playoff games.

After the game, Kelce's partner, Taylor Swift celebrated the win by embracing and kissing her beau. Leylah Fernandez took to social media to share her excitement at the Chiefs win by hilariously congratulating the 12-time Grammy award winning singer ahead of the team.

"I would like to congratualate Taylor Swift for the victory! Oh and the Chiefs too!" wrote Fernandez on Instagram.

Screengrab from Leylah Fernande Instagram

Kansas City Chiefs will face San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl scheduled for next month. A potential win would make the Kansas City Chiefs the first team to win in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots 19 years ago.

A brief look at Leylah Fernandez performance at the Australian Open 2024

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 Australian Open

Leylah Fernandez opened her 2024 season with a Grand Slam event - the Australian Open.

The Canadian clashed with qualifier Sara Bejlek in the opening round. Both players were evenly matched in the first set, with Fernandez taking the lead via a tiebreaker. Fernandez later dominated the second set, registering a 7-6, 6-2 victory to win her spot in the second round.

In an on-court interview, the 19-year-old shared that she plans to relax and recover for her next match with the crime-drama series 'Reacher' and a little crocheting.

"First I’m gonna recover. After, I’ll probably watch a show called ‘Reacher.’ it's pretty good one. Maybe I’m gonna crochet a bit. I love crocheting," Fernandez said during her on-court interview after her first round win at the Australian Open.

Fernandez locked horns with Alycia Parks in the next round. Parks gave little room to Fernandez as the latter made a 5-7, 4-6 exit at the Grand Slam event.

Parks later lost to this year's semifinalist, Coco Gauff, in the third round of the Melbourne Major.