"Taylor Swift rigged the NFL": Fans react to Travis Kelce and Chiefs ruining Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory 

Taylor Swift must navigate her tight schedule as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVIII. The big game will be on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. However, she will be in Tokyo the day before for the final day of her four-day Eras Tour leg.

Kelce and the Chiefs edged the Baltimore Ravens on the road during the AFC Championship Game, earning them the right to reach their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.

But as Kansas City kept the opportunity of becoming back-to-back champions alive, football fans noticed that their victory dispelled a conspiracy theory regarding the Super Bowl logo.

As The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov shared, the Super Bowl logo, released long before the game, has somewhat reflected the teams’ colors that played in the season’s final and most significant match.

The Super Bowl LVIII logo had purple and red colors, alluding to the uniforms worn by the Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. But after the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory over the AFC’s top-seed, a football follower reacted:

“Taylor Swift rigged the NFL”

Another NFL fan commented:

“Not entirely - Chiefs could bring out Taylor Swift inspired purple jerseys in the Super Bowl”

Here are other reactions to Swift’s alleged impact on the Chiefs’ victory.

Taylor Swift started watching Chiefs games after getting an invite from Kelce. She attended the team’s Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears and has graced more football games since.

Travis Kelce has been sensational with Taylor Swift watching their playoff games

Kelce has played better throughout the season with Swift in attendance, and that trend hasn’t changed in the playoffs. Swift hasn’t missed a postseason game while taking a break from her critically acclaimed Eras Tours.

With her in attendance while wearing a Kristin Juszczyk-designed puffer jacket, Travis Kelce had seven catches for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round.

A week later, he had 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Divisional Round versus the Buffalo Bills. His second scoring catch made him and Patrick Mahomes the all-time leaders in postseason touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo.

Finally, Kelce had 11 catches in as many targets for 116 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore. Those receptions made him the all-time leader in postseason receptions, surpassing the legendary Jerry Rice.

With the tight schedule she must navigate, it remains to be seen if Taylor Swift will see Super Bowl LVIII in person.