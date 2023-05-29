Leylah Fernandez recently stated that she draws inspiration from former tennis player Justine Henin.

Measuring just 1.68m in height, Fernandez is not one of the taller players on the tour. However, the Canadian more than makes up for it with her technical ability and mental fortitude.

During a press conference at the French Open, Fernandez revealed that she draws inspiration from Henin due to the Belgian's ability to overcome taller and more powerful opponents.

"I think it's inspiring to see a player who technically isn't that big, that tall, being able to put taller and powerful players uncomfortable," Fernandez stated.

Fernandez also expressed her admiration for Henin's one-handed backhand, something that the young Canadian hasn't been able to incorporate into her own game.

"I just loved the way she was hitting her one-hander, how she was hitting the slices down the lines, using the variation of her game to her advantage," she said. "It was interesting how she made the players uncomfortable while doing that."

"Growing up I've always wanted a one-handed backhand. When I did try, it was a lot of fun, but it was super hard to control. And to be able to control a heavy, fast ball the way that she did, it was incredible," she added.

Fernandez commenced her campaign at the 2023 French Open on Sunday (May 29) when she squared off against Magda Linette in the first round. She struggled on serve throughout the match, committing nine double faults.

However, she capitalized on the errors from Linette's racket, eventually prevailing 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and 13 minutes.

"There was a coach who kept mentioning that I play a lot like her" - Leylah Fernandez on being compared to Justine Henin

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 French Open

During the presser, Leylah Fernandez revealed that she didn't know who Justin Henin was until a coach mentioned that her playing style was similar to that of the Belgian.

"It's interesting because I didn't know who Justine Henin was, but there was a coach who kept mentioning that I play a lot like her or my style of game can be a lot like her," the Canadian said.

"That's when my dad actually looked her up on YouTube because by then she was retired. So when we looked her up, I saw her play," she added.

Leylah Fernandez will next face Clara Tauson in the French Open second round on Wednesday (May 31). This will be the duo's first-ever meeting on the tour.

Poll : 0 votes