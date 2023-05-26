Leylah Fernandez recalls seeing Thierry Henry in the stands at French Open 2022 

Leylah Fernandez recently reminisced about seeing the legendary Thierry Henry in the stands at the 2022 French Open.

Fernandez participated in the 2023 Morocco Open to prepare for the French Open. In the first round of the Rabat Grand Prix, she triumphed over Spanish lucky loser, Angela Fita Boluda 6-3, 6-4.

However, her journey was cut short when she lost to American tennis player Peyton Stearns 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

On Thursday, May 26, Leylah Fernandez took to social media to share a video from the 2022 French Open where she spotted Thierry Henry in the stands.

Fernandez defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, securing her place in the quarter-finals of the tournament. After her win, the Canadian couldn't help but acknowledge Henry's presence on Court Philippe Chatrier.

How Leylah Fernandez has fared so far this season

Fernandez at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Leylah Fernandez has won two WTA titles in her career, winning the Monterrey Open in 2021 and 2022.

Fernandez is yet to secure a title in 2023 as she experienced a string of early exits. Her best singles result so far has come at the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, where she reached the quarter-finals.

Fernandez achieved some remarkable victories in the doubles category. She secured the runner-up position at the ASB Classic and the Miami Open, partnering with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Taylor Townsend, respectively.

Then at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, Leylah Fernandez played a crucial role in securing Team Canada's victory over Belgium. The team's 3-2 win at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver secured their spot in the finals.

The 20-year-old set the tone for her country with an impressive 6-0, 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer. However, Ysaline Bonaventure fought back for Belgium, defeating Rebecca Marino 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to level the score.

Fernandez stepped up once again, delivering a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Bonaventure, putting Canada back in the lead. Belgium, however, refused to go down without a fight as Greet Minnen battled to a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Katherine Sebov, keeping the game alive.

With everything on the line in the doubles match, Gabriela Dabrowski and Fernandez teamed up to defeat Kirsten Flipkens and Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2, securing Canada's place in the final.

Leylah Fernandez, who last competed at the 2023 Morocco Open, will now compete at the French Open. She will face Magda Linette in the first round.

