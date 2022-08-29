“You have taught me to be the woman I am today; My heart is full of gratitude for each and every one” – 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez reflects on her sensational year

Leylah Fernandez has reflected on her sensational year ahead of the US Open. The Canadian stunned the tennis world last September when she, along with fellow teenager Emma Raducanu, made dream runs at the 2021 US Open, which saw them reach a historic final at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez finished as the runner-up against the Brit.

It was the first all-teenager final since the 1999 US Open final where 17-year-old Serena Williams lifted her first Grand Slam title, defeating 18-year-old Martina Hingis.

Leylah Fernandez shared a heartfelt message on her social media cherishing her triumphant year.

“I can’t help but reflect on this past year on the night before the US Open. What a whirlwind it has been. With tears of joy, heartbreak, determination, discipline, and growth, I wouldn’t change a second,” she noted.

The 19-year-old pulled off some magnificent upsets en route to the 2021 final. She outwitted Ana Konjuh, Kaia Kanepi, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka to enter the final two. Fernandez admitted that she never expected such success before the tournament commenced.

“If I could tell the 18-year-old girl last year sitting in her hotel room full of excitement to play tennis, that her life was about to change, she would have never expected this year,” she said.

Leylah Fernandez witnessed a slight slump in her results after the 2021 US Open. However, she rose to the occasion when it came to defending her Monterrey Open title. The Canadian further reached her first French Open quarterfinals.

Fernandez paid homage to her sponsors, team and family for their consistent support, patience and love.

“To my sponsors – your endless support means the world, and I’m so thankful to be on this journey with you all. To my team – your hard work, patience, and love will never go unnoticed. And lastly to my family – who would I be without you all? You have taught me to be the woman I am today. My heart is full of gratitude for each and every one,” she concluded.

Leylah Fernandez to begin her US Open journey on Monday

A year after her grand success at Flushing Meadows, Leylah Fernandez is set to commence her 2022 journey at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday, August 29.

The teenager will be playing to defend her points from last year. Presuming a successful first round against Oceane Dodin, Fernandez is likely to face Liudmila Samsonova, Barbora Krejcikova, Anett Kontaveit, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek on her path to the title this year.

