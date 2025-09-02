  • home icon
  Leylah Fernandez sends apology to Serena Williams for 'stealing' sister & partner Venus Williams in playful message after US Open heroics

Leylah Fernandez sends apology to Serena Williams for 'stealing' sister & partner Venus Williams in playful message after US Open heroics

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:53 GMT
Serena Williams Venus Williams
Venus Williams with Leylah Fernandez [L] and with her sister Serena Williams [R] | Source: Getty Images

Serena Williams' older sister, Venus Williams, has reached the quarter-finals of women's doubles at the 2025 US Open with former World No. 13 Leylah Fernandez. The Canadian player has recently light-heartedly apologised to the winner of 73 WTA Tour titles for stealing her doubles partner.

Venus Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the sport alongside her sister, Serena. The former has won 49 WTA Tour singles titles, including 7 Majors, and together the sisters have won 22 doubles titles, including 14 Major titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus Williams concluded her US Open singles run in the first round. In mixed doubles, she participated with Reilly Opelka, and the duo ended their run in the round of 16.

However, she has reached the quarter-finals at the US Open in women's doubles with Leylah Fernandez. The 22-year-old has won four WTA singles titles and won her first WTA title at the 2021 Monterrey Open. Through her recent Instagram post, Fernandez light-heartedly apologised to Serena Williams for stealing her doubles partner.

"And just like that, we’re in the QUARTERS @venuswilliams 👯‍♀️ PS: I’m sorry I stole your partner @serenawilliams … she’s pretty awesome 😉"
Venus Williams is competing at the age of 45 and defeated Peyton Stearns in the first round of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open. Subsequently, she became the oldest player to win a WTA match since Martina Navratilova.

In their quarter-final round, Williams and Fernandez will lock horns with Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, the winners of last year's Wimbledon Championship and the 2025 Australian Open.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams reflect on their thoughts on their upcoming podcast

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 8th Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris
Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 8th Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Venus Williams, in collaboration with social media platform X and the former's Nine Two Six Productions, will be launching their upcoming podcast. As per the WTA official site, each episode will be released on X and then on other platforms.

"We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot. This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before," the Williams sisters shared in a joined statement as per WTA.

The Williams' sisters will be the co-host, and their guest list will include creators, innovators and other prominent personalities.

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Edited by Luke Koshi
