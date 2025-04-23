Leylah Fernandez sends warm message to father Jorge on his birthday

Leylah Fernandez shared a heartfelt wish for her father and coach, Jorge. The former soccer player has guided both his daughters, Leylah and Bianca, in tennis.

Fernandez shared an image of herself with her father, Jorge, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 23. She captioned it:

"Happy Birthday to my No. 1 supporter"

Last year, as well, the 22-year-old tennis star shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her father. She shared a video on Instagram consisting of several moments of the father-daughter duo on and off the tennis court.

"Happy birthday to the person who supports me the most, who makes me laugh the most, who believes in me more than anyone else, who supports me at all times, who helps me achieve all my dreams... and much more. I love you daddyyyyyy 🥰," she captioned her Instagram post (Translated from Spanish).

Fernandez shares a close bond with her father, Jorge, who has been an integral part of her tennis journey. While a former WTA player recently made allegations about Jorge treating the Canadian poorly, Fernandez has never addressed the claims publicly, and no documented incidents have supported the accusations.

"I’m very grateful" - When Leylah Fernandez praised her father Jorge for helping with mental toughness

Leylah Fernandez at the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

During a press conference at the 2023 Australian Open, Leylah Fernandez opened up about the importance of mental strength in tennis, highlighting the role her father, Jorge, has played in developing her mindset.

“For me, the mental to the physical is three to one. Mental is extremely important,” Leylah Fernandez told reporters. “I’m very grateful my parents, especially my dad, has reinforced that."

“He hasn’t really taught me about tennis or technique but more of the mental side of the sport. Because it’s hard. You’re all alone out there on the court. Most of the time you don’t have a coach with you, or the coach can’t talk to you during points," she added.

Since bursting onto the scene with a stunning run to the 2021 US Open final, Fernandez has continued to rise in the WTA ranks, capturing multiple titles and establishing herself as one of Canada’s most promising tennis stars.

The World No. 25 holds a 10-8 record this season and has not been able to make a mark yet. She will be playing at the Madrid Open this week, where she has received a bye in the first round. In the second round, she faces a stern test against Ann Li.

