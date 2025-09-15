  • home icon
  Leylah Fernandez and her sister Bianca crack each other up as they discover new skill & enjoy "LA vibes" ahead of Asian swing

Leylah Fernandez and her sister Bianca crack each other up as they discover new skill & enjoy "LA vibes" ahead of Asian swing

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Sep 15, 2025 07:12 GMT
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Leylah and Bianca Fernandez at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez reunited with her younger sister, Bianca Jolie Fernandez, to spend quality time in Los Angeles after her brief US Open stint. The former faced Aryna Sabalenka in the third round and fell to the eventual champion in straight sets 3-6, 6-7(2).

Leylah and Bianca Jolie Fernandez, walking the same career path, often show admiration for each other on and off social media. The latter competed on the ITF circuit and at the WTA level, but hasn't had much success on the court, except the times she partnered with her sister in the women's doubles.

After the older sister ended her Grand Slam run in Flushing Meadows, the both of them spent sibling time in Los Angeles. In a video posted by Leylah Fernandez on her Instagram story, Bianca was seen driving a car as Rechazame by Prince Royce played on the speaker. The older sister, who was in the passenger seat, captioned the story as:

"LA vibes with @biancajolietennis"

In the second story, the sisters engaged in a wardrobe-making activity, attaching the parts with various tools while cracking up with laughter. The caption read:

"New skill unlocked?"
Leylah and Bianca Fernandez spent time in LA; Instagram - @leylahannietennis.
Leylah and Bianca Fernandez spent time in LA; Instagram - @leylahannietennis.

The sisters played in the doubles at the 2024 Canadian Open, where Bianca received a wild card entry. They posted a stellar run and made it to the semifinals before falling to Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.

The Fernandez siblings also shared the court at this year's National Bank Open edition. However, they had hard luck in front of the home crowd, losing to Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the opening round.

Leylah Fernandez once shared how her sister Bianca Fernandez saved her from a major wardrobe malfunction at the Monterrey Open

Leylah and Bianca Fernandez at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Day 6 - (Source: Getty)
Leylah and Bianca Fernandez at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers 2024 - Day 6 - (Source: Getty)

Before the US Open, Leylah Fernandez competed at the Monterrey Open but didn’t make it past the second round, losing to Rebecca Sramkova. But a few days into the Monterrey Open, the Canadian player had a wardrobe malfunction when her sister Bianca jumped to the rescue. Thanking the latter for the last-minute adjustment, the 21-year-old wrote:

"Shoutout to @biancajolietennis for tailoring my pants in less than 2 hours.. one of her many talents."
The post also included a carousel of pictures and videos, including the one where the younger sibling was showing off her tailoring skills.

Leylah Fernandez won the first stop of the American hardcourt swing in Washington, DC, defeating Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets in the final.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

