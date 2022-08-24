“There should be a rule against late withdrawals” - Amidst Novak Djokovic's ongoing US Open controversy, Liam Broady hits out at players withdrawing late from Grand Slams

Liam Broady hasn’t taken well to players withdrawing late from Grand Slams, though he later clarified that his statements were not aimed at Novak Djokovic.

Broady, who is currently contesting the qualifiers at the US Open, was furious about the players who are aware that they won’t be able to compete, yet wait till the qualifiers’ draws are set to pull out of the tournament. He reasoned that it hurts the chances of the qualifiers, who would otherwise enter the main draw directly upon a player’s withdrawal.

“There should be a rule against late withdrawals from slams when you know you aren’t going to play. Really tough on number 1 seeds in slam qualifying seeing players they know aren’t playing on the main draw list but still having to going through qualifying,” he complained.

Replying to his tweet, a fan said that talented players wouldn't have to reply on withdrawals for their participation.

“Players who are good enough don't have to rely on withdrawals to qualify for the main draws. You've been in pro Tennis long enough to know that. Stop stirring Liam you are better then that and as captain of GB now you shouldn't be tweeting for likes,” a fan said.

The British No. 6 then had to make himself clear, stating that he wasn’t referring to Djokovic. He said he was talking about players who were simply unbothered and indifferent towards the hardships faced by the qualifiers.

“Pavvy, this tweet isn’t about ND (Novak Djokovic). It’s about players who KNOW way before the withdrawal deadline and still don’t do it due to lack of caring. It can cost the guy one out of MD (Main draw) a lot of money as qualifying isn’t guaranteed and also the first alt for qualies,” said Broady.

He emphasized that he was speaking about players who have prior cognizance about their chances at the Grand Slam, yet showed blatant disregard.

“I think ND (Novak Djokovic) still believes there’s a chance he plays. Totally fine. I’m against people who have acute injuries or just know way before the tournament they won’t be playing USO and just not withdrawing through laziness or because they don’t care. No need to get mad at me” voiced Broady.

With Novak Djokovic's participation in doubt, Liam Broady competes in US Open qualifiers

Novak Djokovic hasn't withdrawn from the US Open

Novak Djokovic hasn't withdrawn from the US Open and is still hoping to be allowed to play this year. Should he withdraw, there will be some noteworthy shifts in the seeding and the main draw. If the World No. 6 withdraws after the draw is declared, he will be replaced by a lucky loser from the on-going qualifiers.

Liam Broady, meanwhile, is successfully through to the second round of the qualifiers after edging past American Murphy Cassone in three sets 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1. He will face Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov next.

Broady caused a buzz at this year's Wimbledon after he reached the third round as a wildcard, defeating Diego Schwartzman in the second round and Lukas Klein in his opening match. His run at the grass Slam came to an end at the hands of Alex de Minaur.

