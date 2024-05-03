"Like a Hollywood movie, it was love at first sight" - Garbine Muguruza on her love story with 'very handsome' fiancé Arthur Borges

Garbine Muguruza and Arthur Borges' love story is like a Hollywood movie script as the couple fell in love at first sight.

Muguruza, who last played professional tennis over a year ago, announced her retirement on April 20, 2024. However, that does not take her away from the sport. The Spaniard attended the Madrid Open 2024 semifinal between Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev. She watched the match along with her fiancé Borges and the couple looked stunning.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel after the match, Muguruza opened up about her love story with Borges.

"It's like a Hollywood movie, it's a crazy story. We met in the street in New York. It was love at first sight," she said.

She narrated the story about how Borges was a handsome fan and it just took them one meeting to set a date the next day.

"It was one of those boring days, I didn't know what to do so I decided to go for a walk in Central Park, as always. Yeah, I just bumped [into] him. And, I was like, wait a minute, you're very handsome. Who are you? And, he is a tennis fan so he recognized me and said 'Hey, good luck'... That's it. That was enough. Next day, we were on our first date," Muguruza added.

The pair's encounter in the summer of 2021 led to their engagement in May 2023. The former Wimbledon champion announced the big news on Instagram along with a picture with her fiancé. Although the interviewer, Prakash Amritraj, mentions Borges as Muguruza's husband, there is no official confirmation of their marriage.

"I think I could be a good actress" - Garbine Muguruza plans on making her big screen debut as herself

Garbine Muguruza along with her fiancé Arthur Borges.

Garbine Muguruza plans on turning her Hollywood-style love story into a movie. She would also love to be cast as herself.

After Muguruza narrated her story, the interviewer called out to screenwriters if they would be interested in making this into a movie. He even claimed that Muguruza could play herself, to which, she responded:

"Well, yeah. Why not? I think I could be a good actress. I've been in [tennis] court, a good actress, with a poker face. So..."

30-year-old Muguruza surprised many with her retirement announcement. However, with months away from the game and even claiming at a point that she was enjoying her hiatus, Muguruza may have better plans for her future.