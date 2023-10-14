Tennis fans were left disheartened after Garbine Muguruza, who is on a tennis hiatus, revealed that she currently has no intention of making a comeback.

In April this year, Muguruza announced that she would be taking an extended break from tennis following her poor run of form. The Spaniard was handed defeats in all her four fixtures from this season. In fact, she hadn’t won a single match since her Japan Open second-round win against Greece’s Despina Papamichail in September 2022.

In a recent interview with the Women’s Health magazine, Muguruza conveyed that she has been enjoying her time away from the sport. She also revealed that she currently has no intention of making a competitive return.

“I am living this break very happily since it was something that my body and my mind needed. So, I am really enjoying these moments,” Garbine Muguruza said, adding, “As of today, I have no intention. My plan right now is to sleep, rest, be with my loved ones, make up for lost time ... I don't see beyond what I'm doing today, tomorrow, and this week.”

The former World No. 1’s admission came as a big blow to tennis fans, who were awaiting her return. Several interpreted her comments as an indication of her imminent retirement and sent their well wishes.

“I think it’s so sad when players who love the sport totally burn out and want to not even be near a court. Love me some Mugu and hope she finds peace whether it includes her love for tennis or not,” one fan said on X.

Another fan drew similarities between Garbine Muguruza taking a break and American tennis player Amanda Anisimova distancing herself from tennis. Anisimova announced an indefinite break from tennis in May this year, citing burnout and mental health concerns.

“Muguruza and Anisimova have the same mindset right now. It’s tough to know if and when either will find love for the game again. This sport is lonely & tough,” the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Garbine Muguruza: "Tennis doesn't occupy my mind, my day, or my routines"

Garbine Muguruza also divulged that tennis hasn’t been a part of her routine during the ongoing break. The Spaniard said that while she does take the practice court occasionally, she only hits for fun.

“Tennis has no place in my routine,” Muguruza told the Women’s Health magazine. “From time to time I can play but not intensely but more for fun.”

“It doesn't occupy my mind, my day or my routines, I'm really taking a real break and trying to stay away from the slopes,” she added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion said that she has instead taken to Zumba, Pilates, yoga, and boxing.

“I go to the gym regularly, maximum times a week. I love doing weight training, completing my cardio part with Zumba, Pilates classes, yoga, boxing... I take advantage of doing all those things that when I was training for tennis, I didn't have the time,” Muguruza added.