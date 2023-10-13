"As of today, I have no intention" - Garbine Muguruza on making a tennis return

Garbine Muguruza recently admitted that tennis has taken a back seat in her life as she continues her competitive hiatus. The Spaniard also stated that she currently has no intention of making a comeback.

Following a disappointing 2022 season, where she managed just 12 wins, Muguruza’s 2023 season did not pan out well either. The two-time Grand Slam champion suffered defeats in each of the four matches she contested this year.

She has not played a single match since January, when she made an appearance at the WTA 250 event in Lyon, France.

A couple of months after her Lyon exit, Muguruza announced that she will be taking an extended break from tennis to spend time with family. She also stated that she will skip the French Open and Wimbledon as a result.

Later on, the Spaniard extended her hiatus further, effectively drawing the curtain on her 2023 season.

Muguruza, currently ranked World No. 1038, has now revealed that she has been enjoying the much-needed break from the sport. It is worth noting that the former World No. 1 also got engaged to her longtime partner Arthur Borges during the hiatus.

“I am living this break very happily since it was something that my body and my mind needed. So, I am really enjoying these moments,” Garbine Muguruza told Women’s Health magazine.

She also conveyed that she currently has no intention of returning to the competitive tour.

“As of today, I have no intention. My plan right now is to sleep, rest, be with my loved ones, make up for lost time ... I don't see beyond what I'm doing today, tomorrow, and this week,” she added.

"Tennis has no place in my routine" – Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 US Open

Garbine Muguruza has won 10 titles in her career so far — two of them Grand Slams at the 2016 French Open and the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. Three of her remaining titles came in 2021, when the Spaniard witnessed a resurgence.

Muguruza had a highly successful campaign that season, which concluded with a WTA Finals triumph.

Reminiscing about her days on the tour, the former World No. 1 expressed that she values and misses the time spent with her team.

“Sharing with my team, that union that brings very good moments of support, of suffering, of being together...,” she told the Women’s Health magazine.

Garbine Muguruza noted that she still keeps herself updated on her colleagues despite being on a tennis break. However, the 30-year-old, who recently revealed her new-found love for Zumba, reiterated that tennis has otherwise taken a back seat in her routine.

“Tennis has no place in my routine. I still pay attention to my teammates, from time to time. I can play but not intensely - more for fun. It doesn't occupy my mind, my day, or my routines. I'm really taking a real break and trying to stay away from the slopes,” Muguruza said.