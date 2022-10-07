Like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka also reacts to Venus Williams' being Glamour magazine's October cover star

Naomi Osaka has reacted to Venus Williams being the cover star for Glamour UK magazine's October edition.

The 42-year-old has been chosen to appear on the cover of the magazine for October, the publication announced on Thursday. She also gave an interview wherein she discussed a variety of subjects, including, obviously, her sister Serena and her legacy.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka took to Instagram to share her reaction to this news. She took to her Instagram stories, using a couple of emojis to express her feelings.

Earlier on Friday, Serena Williams showed her appreciation for her sister by taking to social media to state her pride at Venus being on the cover of the magazine.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness" - Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams recently told GLAMOUR UK in an ithatview that both her and Serena Williams are sharing some "fantastic stories" with the world and that they have perhaps discovered their niche.

"We’re telling some fantastic stories. I think that we found a little bit of our niche, so we want to continue that, and other than that Serena’s doing venture capital. I go with her sometimes to conferences, though I’m not going to do venture capital," she said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also expressed her pride in her sister and how seeing Serena's success inspires her to achieve great things of her own.

"But I like watching her and everyone’s telling me how amazing she is. People I meet around the world tell me, ‘We invested in your sister’s fund.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I did too!’ So, it’s great to see her come into her own there. I think she's a natural," she said.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," she added.

Finally, she referred to her younger sister as the "greatest" and added that she had learned a lot from her.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is – the greatest ever," she stated.

