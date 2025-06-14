Lindsey Vonn can't stop laughing over Jannik Sinner's shocked reaction to German question at Halle 2025

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared a sarcastic reaction to current ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner appearing to be shocked to the questions being thrown at him in German before the start of the Halle Open 2025. The Italian will be in action on Monday, June 16, during the tournament.

Sinner will be teaming up with his compatriot, Lorenzo Sonego, to face the pair of Alex Michelsen and Karen Khachanov in the Round of 16 stage. Just a couple of days before the start of Sinner's exploits in the tournament, he sat down for an interview, during which the interviewer asked him questions in German.

Shocked by the questions, the Italian carefully listened to the questions and came up with a sarcastic reaction. Sinner said:

"Where did you learn German? I didn't know that. Makes me unsure of what's going on in the tour."

Lindsey Vonn reacted to this part of the interview on Instagram and dropped a few laughing emojis in the comments section.

Screenshot of Vonn's comment on the post (Image via: Tennis TV's Instagram)

Lindsey Vonn has been an admirer of Jannik Sinner for the last few years. The veteran ski racer is seen occasionally praising the Italian for his qualities on and off the court.

Jannik Sinner made his feelings known on Roland Garros 2025 finals loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner (Image via: Getty)

Jannik Sinner made his feelings known on his emotions after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the 2025 Roland Garros. The Italian started well, winning the first two sets with ease, but the Spaniard turned the match on his head to win the next three and defend his title successfully.

Notably, this was Sinner's second straight tournament finals loss to Alcaraz after the Italian Open in May. Sinner shared that he faced several sleepless nights after this defeat, and moving to a new tournament (Halle Open 2025) has been a positive for him. He said (via ATP Tour):

"I think that for me to play another tournament is positive, because every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court. Therefore, it is great I can be here in Halle. But yes, I had already a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better. My family stand behind me, and my friends. That is the most important thing for me."

During the conversation, Sinner also mentioned the upcoming grass court season, stating that he uplifted his performance last year and is looking what this year has in store for him.

