"Literally every league welcomes Caitlin Clark except that league run by clowns" - Tennis fans embrace WNBA star after Caroline Dolehide's shoutout

American tennis player Caroline Dolehide recently expressed her desire to team up with WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark for doubles in tennis. Dolehide's enthusiastic shoutout to the Indiana Fever star sparked excitement, with fans welcoming the idea and asserting that Clark received more appreciation in the broader sporting community compared to her perceived treatment in the WNBA.

Clark isn't a stranger to tennis, having previously spoken about her brief time in the sport. During a conversation with Frances Tiafoe earlier this year, the 22-year-old disclosed that her tennis journey came to an abrupt end once she was kicked out of class.

"I used to be a tennis player back in the day. I got kicked out of tennis class and that was the end of my tennis career," Clark said.

While representing Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga, Caroline Dolehide picked Caitlin Clark as her dream doubles partner from another sport, expressing how exciting it would be to witness the basketball sensation play tennis.

"I would pick Caitlin Clark to be my doubles partner from another sport. I think that would be really fun. I think there would be a massive crowd behind us and I would love to see her play some tennis," Dolehide said.

As tennis fans embraced Clark, several of the Indiana Fever star's supporters took digs at the WNBA for apparently failing to celebrate their superstar in the same way other sports did.

"I remember Caitlin she tried tennis before. Literally every league welcomes Caitlin Clark except that league whos run by a bunch of clowns 🤪👉🏻🤡," one fan commented.

"It’s mind blowing how CC has skyrocketed to this level. With her own league that tried to stifle her. Beyond basketball, she is a wonderful human being," another fan chimed in.

"WNBA players don’t pick CC but Professional Tennis Players do?" a fan questioned.

"Shows the WNBA is the only league from the top down that hates their superstar/golden goose and they don’t want to embrace her," said another.

Given that Caitlin Clark recently joined Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly on the golf course for a Pro-Am event at The ANNIKA, fans eagerly expressed their enthusiasm for the WNBA star to show off her tennis prowess as well.

"Now that @CaitlinClark22 has done golf, we need to see tennis!" a fan wrote.

"Y’all we bout to sit through CC playing tennis next 😂😭," another fan shared.

"We know Caitlin can play pickleball, so why not tennis?!" said yet another.

Coco Gauff: "In another life I would love to play on the same time as Caitlin Clark just to see if I could guard her"

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark has many fans in the tennis community, with the likes of Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Chris Evert, and Billie Jean King often expressing their admiration for the WNBA star.

During a press conference at the Stuttgart Open earlier this year, Gauff opened up about playing tennis competitively before switching over to tennis. The American also disclosed that in a different world, she would've loved to compete against Clark to see how well she could guard the 22-year-old.

"I don't know if I would be that type of player, but I will say if I could go in another life I would love to play on the same time as Caitlin Clark just to see if I could guard her. Obviously now I definitely couldn't, but I don't know, if I trained for it, just to see," she said.

Coco Gauff recently also had a delightful exchange with Caitlin Clark's fellow WNBA star Angel Reese, after Reese hailed the World No. 3 as a "queen" for her triumph at the 2024 WTA Finals.

