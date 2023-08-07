Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has expressed his gratitude to the Qai Qai doll for its role in promoting their daughter Olympia's increasing presence in the industry.

Qai Qai is one of Olympia's most beloved dolls, making its social media debut in 2018. Since then, it has garnered a considerable following. The doll's popularity on social media arises from its captivating posts that frequently explore crucial societal matters such as mental health, race, and female empowerment.

Last year, Serena Williams also released a book inspired by the doll called "The Adventures of Qai Qai," which swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of Amazon's list of new bestsellers.

On Sunday, August 6, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share an image of Olympia with 'Qai Qai Cartoons & Nursery Rhymes' playing in the background. He also expressed his gratitude towards the doll for its significant contribution to enhancing Olympia's prominence within the industry.

"This little girl has a budding media empire thanks to ⁦@RealQaiQai — millions of followers and counting for this doll," Ohanian tweeted.

"Jr doesn't know how good she has it" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes daughter Olympia on a trip to Home Depot

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently went on a memorable outing with his daughter Olympia to the Home Depot. He affectionately described this experience as "a rite of passage."

Serena Williams and Ohanian consistently share the precious moments they spend with Olympia through various social media platforms. The couple frequently provides glimpses into their daughter's life, offering insights into burgeoning hobbies and interests.

Ohanian, in particular, has always had a fondness for sharing pictures of Olympia on his personal social media accounts. He has previously shared images of himself drawing alongside her, playing video games with her, capturing their enjoyable golf sessions, and also documenting their pancake-making adventures.

On Saturday, August 5, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a couple of pictures of Olympia exploring Home Depot. He expressed that her delightful trip to Home Depot with him marked a significant milestone, akin to a cherished rite of passage.

The tech entrepreneur meticulously arranged his visit to align with Home Depot's enjoyable Saturday kids-building session, ensuring that his daughter would have a delightful experience.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it! The "Home Depot trip with Papa" is a rite of passage -- unlike my dadI've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it! pic.twitter.com/Xl2juJtSDP

"The "Home Depot trip with Papa" is a rite of passage -- unlike my dad. I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it!" Ohanian tweeted.

