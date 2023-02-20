"Little surprised that she doesn't do better week in and week out" – Former World No. 4 Mary Joe Fernandez on Victoria Azarenka's recent form

Former American tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez recently discussed the resurgence of former World No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka had a superb outing at the 2023 Australian Open, reaching the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time since winning her second title at Melbourne Park in 2013. The athlete was applauded for her note-worthy performance by former singles and doubles World No. 4 Fernandez.

“It was incredible,” the American said on the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast. “When she’s good, she’s so good! Her backhand’s one of the best.”

Mary Joe Fernandez, however, was surprised by Victoria Azarenka’s wavering form and was unsure why an athlete of her caliber was witnessing mixed results. She, however, wondered if juggling between being a single mom and having a successful tennis career was causing inconsistencies for the 33-year-old.

It is worth noting that the Belarusian player fought her way back to the top after going through a couple of complicated years in 2017 and 2018 regarding her very public custody battle with her former boyfriend, involving their six-year-old son Leo.

“I am actually a little surprised that she doesn’t do better week in and week out,” Fernandez remarked. “You know, whether that’s the bouncing act she has to do, being a mom, and practising and the whole thing, I’m not sure.”

All that said, Fernandez voiced her confidence in Azarenka and stated that the veteran would make a compelling showing in the hardcourt tournaments during the 2023 season.

“Vika’s definitely one to think about, especially on the hard courts,” the athlete-turned-analyst said. “I’m not gonna say on the clay. She’s never played great on the clay. But on the hard court, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t be in the latter stages of the tournaments.”

Victoria Azarenka gears up for the Dubai Tennis Championships

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka started her 2023 season by making the final eight of the Adelaide International 1 but suffered an opening-round defeat a week later at the Adelaide International 2.

The superb run in Adelaide was followed by a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open, where she lost to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

At the recently concluded Qatar Open, Azarenka crashed out in the Round of 16 against Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

The Belarusian will now contest the Dubai Tennis Championships, with her opening encounter against 2021 French Open finalists Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova scheduled to take place on Monday, February 20.

