"Little thick around the neck" - Roger Federer roasts Andy Roddick in good fun over American not following black-tie protocol at Laver Cup Gala

Roger Federer lightheartedly roasted Andy Roddick, joking that his broad neck prevented him from wearing a tie at the Opening Night Gala, a black-tie event held before the Laver Cup kicked off. Roddick went live on his Served podcast in the newly opened Fan Zone at the Laver Cup.Roger Federer, one of the legends of tennis, and Andy Roddick, the last American man to win a Grand Slam at the 2003 US Open, forged a rivalry for the books that evolved into strong mutual respect and lasting friendship over the years. Federer leads the head-to-head with Roddick 21-3, and the duo played an epic battle at the 2009 Wimbledon, considered one of the greatest major finals matches in history.Now retired, both stay associated with the sport through various roles. While Federer's involvement is wide-ranging, Roddick hosts the Served podcast, offering his takes on everything tennis. The American graced the Laver Cup this year, and going live on his podcast, he invited the Swiss and insider Jon WertheimFresh off the Opening Night Gala, Wertheim asked Andy Roddick the reason behind not wearing a tie at the black-tie event. The latter, lightheartedly annoyed, understood where the conversation was heading, said:&quot;Oh! Stop it!&quot;Federer asked the reason, paused a little, and dropped the zinger, saying:&quot;A little thick around the neck, or what?&quot;As he burst out laughing, Roddick added to the fun by sharing how he thought of leaving early but was given a seat beside the Swiss.&quot;I almost pulled a tricep trying to snap that thing around my door and I'm like, okay I'm just gonna show, I can leave whenever, and then Tony goes. Oh, you're sitting with Roger, and then I'm like, oh great. This is perfect. This is this is best-case scenario.. I have a beefy neck, Roger.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoddick was also joined by Team World captain Andre Agassi on the podcast.Andy Roddick once playfully admitted that he would never vote for Roger Federer if he got nominated for the Tennis Hall of FameFederer and Roddick at the Laver Cup 2021 - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)In August 2025, Maria Sharapova, one of the leading faces of women's tennis, who dominated in the 2000s, was inducted into the Hall of Fame, introduced by her biggest rival, Serena Williams. Roddick, who bagged only one major title in his career, lost all four of his following opportunities to Federer. Since the Swiss would be eligible for Tennis Hall of Fame induction next year, the American made his stance clear that he would not vote for him due to past grudges.&quot;We're gonna have a comp, as close as you can get to a comp next year, because I think a guy named Federer might be on the ballot... I will personally vote against him because, screw him. I won't vote against him,&quot; he jokingly said on the Served podcast.The 20-time Grand Slam titlist trounced his American counterpart in three Wimbledon finals in 2004, 2005, and 2009.