Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz and Lindsay Davenport's son Jagger Leach enter Australian Open 2024 boys' draw, set for potential QF battle

Lleyton Hewitt and Lindsay Davenport were two players who monopolized their respective pro tours in the early 2000s. Their sons Cruz and Jagger Leach will be looking to continue their parents' legacy in the boys' singles event at the 2024 Australian Open.

Hewitt, a two-time Major winner, quickly rose to the top echelons of the sport two years after turning pro in 1998, becoming the youngest year-end World No. 1 in ATP's history (later broken by Carlos Alcaraz in 2022). Davenport, meanwhile, spent 98 weeks as the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour, reigning supreme at three Grand Slam tournaments.

Unfortunately, injuries soon took a toll on both players, which was the reason why their prime ended within a couple of years. While Lleyton Hewitt hung up his racket in 2016, Lindsay Davenport played her last professional tennis match in 2010.

Since retirement, the two have focused on their respective sons' junior tennis careers. Their hard work has come to fruition, as both juniors are all set to make their debut at the boys' singles event at the 2024 Australian Open.

Cruz Hewitt, 15, has been granted a wildcard for the main draw and will take on sixth-seeded American Alexander Razeghi in the first round on Sunday (January 21). The Aussie lost in the qualifiers of the boys' singles event in Melbourne last year.

Jagger Leach, meanwhile, is only a year older than Cruz. The American will face Russia's Daniil Sarkisian for a place in the second round. Interestingly enough, the 16-year-old could potentially meet Hewitt Jr. in the quarterfinals, provided both players win their first four matches.

Lleyton Hewitt never triumphed at Australian Open but Lindsay Davenport did

Lleyton Hewitt greets Marat Safin after their 2005 Australian Open clash

Lleyton Hewitt and Lindsay Davenport, meanwhile, had starkly different showings at the Australian Open. While the Aussie never won the title in Melbourne, the American recorded her third and final Major triumph in 2000 on Australian soil

Hewitt went past the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam only once in his career - 2005. The former World No. 1 was on fire throughout the fortnight, beating the likes of Rafael Nadal, David Nalbandian and Andy Roddick to reach the final, where he lost to Marat Safin in four sets.

Lindsay Davenport, on her part, reached at least the quarterfinals in Melbourne on nine occasions. The American was in stunning form during her tournament campaign in 2000, not dropping a single set en route to the title victory. She also finished as the runner-up to Serena Williams five years later.