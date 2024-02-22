Daria Saville recently narrated a distressing experience with a homeless person in San Diego.

The San Diego Open 2024 will get underway on Saturday, February 24. The first two days of the WTA 500 event will witness competitive qualifying rounds and the main draw action will unfold Monday, February 26, onwards.

For Saville, the 2024 season hasn't yielded much success yet. She began the year with a second-round exit from Brisbane International. She made up for the disappointment with a semifinal run in Hobart.

She then traveled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, only to lose to Magdalena Frech in the first round. Furthermore, she failed to gain entry into the main draws at the Hua Hin Championships and Abu Dhabi Open.

Saville recently set foot in San Diego, aiming to improve her graph for the season. However, she has had an unexpected start to her campaign as she found herself in an unpleasant situation off the court.

As per a recent update shared by Saville on her Instagram, she was harassed by a homeless person on the streets of San Diego after she stepped out to buy herself coffee.

"San Diego downtown is a bit sketchy. Loads of homeless people… one of them touched my hand and asked if I wanna be his girlfriend and then he was like oooo you so sexy, see you later. I was on my way to get coffee," she wrote on her Instagram story.

A screenshot of Daria Saville's Instagram story.

Daria Saville started 2024 as World No. 209 but currently ranks 148th in WTA rankings

Daria Saville

Daria Saville started the 2024 season outside of the top 200 as she sat in the 209th spot in the WTA singles rankings. However, she has improved her fortunes relatively to now being the world No. 148.

With a first-round win over Dayana Yastremska at Brisbane International on New Year's Day, she improved her rankings and sat at 195th place for the second week of January. She further jumped big, courtesy of a semifinal run at Hobart International, and reached 152nd position on Monday, January 14.

Saville rose four more spots to World No. 148 after the Australian Open concluded on January 28. Furthermore, she hopped one place in the first ranking update of February. However, she slipped two levels in the next release published on February 12.

Daria Saville has experienced another rise as she is currently ranked 148th, as per WTA rankings updated on February 19.