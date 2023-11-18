"Logical that Rafael Nadal does not see himself competing with Novak Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Spaniard's comeback

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has weighed in on Rafael Nadal's comeback to the tour, particularly sharing his insights on the Spaniard's renowned competitive spirit.

Nadal, who has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open, recently shared a positive update regarding his impending return to the court. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also openly acknowledged that surpassing Novak Djokovic's tally of 24 Major titles was not within his reach.

"I am not going to surpass them [Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam count]. I don't think we are in that position. I live a reality very different, I haven't played for a year and for me personal success is maintaining the enthusiasm to do it again," he said during the launch of the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona (translated from Spanish via Eurosport).

Juan Carlos Ferrero shared his thoughts on Nadal's comeback, stating that it made sense for the Spaniard to admit that he wasn't competing with Djokovic given his extended layoff from the tour.

However, the former World No. 1 expressed his belief that once the 22-time Grand Slam champion got back in action, his famed competitive spirit would reignite.

"He will surely return wanting to compete because he has a competitive animal inside him. I see it as logical that he does not see himself competing with Djokovic or against the best right now because he has been out of competition for a long time and it is always difficult to get started", he told MARCA

"But once he is on the track, his mentality of competing at his best will not change. In the Australian Open that he won against Medvedev, it was thought that he had less chances and he won both tournaments.

"Those who are very, very good always come up with something different from the others and I wouldn't be surprised to see them at the highest level again. How long? Whatever it gives him physically, but I don't think he'll be satisfied with winning two games," he added.

"I would like so, Rafael Nadal deserves a chance to play well again" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on Spaniard facing Carlos Alcaraz at French Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

When asked about Rafael Nadal potentially emerging as a rival for Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open, Juan Carlos Ferrero enthusiastically supported the idea. He also expressed a desire to witness the 14-time French Open champion showcase his dominance at Roland Garros once more.

"I would like it so, I wouldn't like it to get there and not win games. Rafa deserves a chance to play well again for everything he has been. It would be exciting to see it," he said.

Nadal and Alcaraz have locked horns in three tour-level encounters. The 37-year-old dominated their maiden clash at the 2021 Madrid Masters, winning in straight sets.

Nadal also emerged victorious in the 2022 Indian Wells Masters semifinals. Meanwhile, Alcaraz won their most recent clash in the 2022 Madrid Masters quarterfinals in three sets.

