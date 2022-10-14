"Lol the fall bruh" - Coco Gauff reacts to her fall during San Diego Open 2R match against Bianca Andreescu

American tennis star Coco Gauff took to Instagram to laugh at a clip of one of her rallies in a second-round match at the San Diego Open, in which she suffered a fall in the middle of a point.

The 18-year-old came up against Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the San Diego Open where she managed to secure a two-sets-to-one victory over the Canadian. The 2022 Roland Garros finalist saw the funny side of the video and took to social media to share it with her fans.

"Lol the fall bruh. Quarterfinals TOMORROW!" Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story.

The American has had an impressive start to the tournament, defeating compatriot Robin Montgomery in the opening round before edging off Andreescu.

The teenager has had an up-and-down season this year, with no titles to show for her troubles. Her win-loss record reads 34/17, which translates to a win percentage of 66%.

With that being said, Gauff has managed to reach her highest WTA ranking yet as she moved up to No. 8 following an impressive Roland Garros campaign. The young star fell agonizingly short of her maiden Grand Slam title, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

However, the World No. 8 will have an opportunity to exact revenge as she faces Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Saturday.

"Top 3 favorite moments I’ve ever experienced" - Coco Gauff posts picture with YouTube star Valkyrae

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2021 Australian Open.

Coco Gauff could not hold back her excitement as she met YouTube star and influencer Valkyrae on Monday. The two crossed paths at the 2022 TwitchCon in San Diego.

The 18-year-old described the meeting as one of her "favorite moments" and thanked the YouTuber for the positivity that she brings to society.

"Top 3 favorite moments I’ve ever experienced. Nicest person ever Valkyrae! thank you for being so sweet and spreading so much positivity in the world. you are such a light," Gauff tweeted.

In a conversation with a WTA insider, Gauff described her experience further.

"It was better than what I thought it would be. I got to see some of the people I've been watching online for years in person. I got to meet some of my favorite creators. I had a great time and I was glad I was able to go," she said.

