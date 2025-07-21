"Long live love" - Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza & tennis world wish Caroline Garcia & her husband Borja well after duo's intimate wedding ceremony

Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza, Boris Becker, and several other personalities from the tennis world reacted to Caroline Garcia's wedding day photodump. The French tennis star tied the knot with her partner Borja Duran.On Monday, July 21, Garcia shared a carousel of images from her intimate wedding on Instagram. She revealed that the ceremony took place on 19th July, and it was the &quot;most beautiful day&quot; of their lives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral personalities from the tennis world congratulated the newly-married couple. Two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza wrote:&quot;Viva el amor ❤️❤️&quot; (Long live love)German tennis legend Becker commented:&quot;Congratulations 🥂 to both of you 🙌🙌&quot;World No. 10 Badosa wrote:&quot;Congratulations guys ❤️❤️&quot;German tennis player Eva Lys and Olympic silver medallist Monica Puig were also among the comments.Paula Badosa, Garbine Muguruza, and others' comments on Caroline Garcia's postGarcia began dating Duran in 2023 after meeting him while co‑hosting the Tennis Insider Club podcast. They announced their engagement in June 2024 and married in France on July 19, 2025, surrounded by family and close friends.Born in France, Garcia built a successful tennis career, winning two French Open doubles titles (2016, 2022) and reaching the semifinals in singles at the 2022 US Open. She has announced that she will retire from playing tennis in the coming weeks.Caroline Garcia talks about hosting a podcast with her husband Borja DuranBorja Duran and Caroline Garcia at the 2025 French Open - Source: GettyCaroline Garcia and her husband, Borja Duran, launched their podcast &quot;Tennis Insider Club&quot; as a space for players and coaches to speak freely about their journeys, both on and off the court.In a May 2025 interview with Tennis.com, Garcia explained that the idea stemmed from their love of listening to podcasts and their shared desire to offer a &quot;safe place&quot; where athletes could open up about struggles, setbacks, and triumphs.Garcia joked that Duran still corrects her pronunciation of &quot;able&quot; and &quot;since,&quot; but what truly worked was their dynamic.&quot;Borja is always complaining about the way I say ‘able’ and ‘since.’ He’s tired of correcting it but it keeps coming! We think what helps us is the combination of my experience on the tour and Borja’s experience off the tour. We have different points of view and so we ask different questions,&quot; Garcia said.Since its launch, the podcast has hosted top names like Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, and Belinda Bencic, who've all used the platform to reflect on personal challenges and pivotal career moments.