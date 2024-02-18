"Long time since I have woken up at 4 AM" - Serena Williams relives pumping breast milk as she does it again for 2nd daughter Adira

Serena Williams recently opened up about having to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to pump milk for her daughter Adira.

Williams embraced motherhood again as she gave birth to her second child Adira in August 2023. Earlier this week, the American uploaded a video where she had to get up at 4 am to pump milk.

The mother of two mentioned that she had woken up this early after a long time. She then added that she will go back to sleep in 30 minutes after she was done pumping.

"It’s been a long time since I have woken up at 4 am having to pump. This is a spot treatment. It won’t cause a halo but… Alright, I got 30 minutes and I’m going back to sleep," Serena Williams said in the video.

This isn't the first time that the American legend has opened up about the struggles of motherhood.

Recently, Williams reflected on changes in her body after giving birth in an Instagram post. The former World No. 1 said she had to remind herself to practice self-love. She also mentioned that she enjoying the process of getting to know a new version of her body.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adriaohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it," Williams wrote.

"So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym."

Serena Williams to produce a sports documentary along with Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams pictured at the Miami Grand Prix

Serena Williams has joined hands with her sister Venus Williams and American footballer Alex Morgan to produce "Copa 71," a sports documentary. The documentary narrates the exemplary story of the 1971 Women's Soccer World Cup.

The documentary is set to feature footballers such as Brandi Chastain, Elvira Aracen, and Birte Kjems. Serena Williams, along with being the executive producer, will also narrate some parts of the film.

The rights of the film have been acquired by Greenwich Entertainment while Westbrook Studios will be financing and promoting the film. Westbrook Studios previously worked with the Williams sisters on "King Richard," the critically acclaimed biopic that chronicled the life of their father Richard.

