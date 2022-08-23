"Look at Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, they have obviously had a huge rivalry, there is always that respect there between the two" - Ben Stokes on professional rivalries

The strife between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios — which started off with a series of snarky off-court comments from both sides years ago, has since matured into a competitive sporting rivalry.

The two players recently competed in the summit clash of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, with the Serb coming out on top to post his first win against the dynamic Aussie. Members of the sporting fraternity took notice of the duo's competitive zeal when pitted against each other, and the conversation has not died down just yet.

Speaking at an event ahead of the release of his documentary Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, cricketer Ben Stokes cited the rivalry as an example of the "amazing contests" that sports can produce between teams and individuals.

“Look, sport produces amazing contests not only between teams but you also have those battles and contests between individuals," Stokes said. "But at the end of the day, there is always respect between oppositions, between individuals, and it’s just in our sports. Just an example – you look at Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios."

The Christchurch-born Englishman was asked to comment on his relationship with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli when he spoke about the Djokovic-Kyrgios relationship, saying that the duo had a certain level of respect for each other despite being rivals on-court.

"They have obviously had a huge rivalry but still at the end of the day, there is always that respect there between the two professional athletes," he continued. "That’s the same for us and through sports. You are always going to have a battle and trying your hardest to win a game. But when it comes to the end of it, there is always that respect and that’s what great sport is. One sportsman respects the other."

Novak Djokovic's US Open participation still up in the air

Novak Djokovic lost the 2021 US Open final to Daniil Medvedev

Both Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios' names have appeared on the entry list for the 2022 US Open, but the players are yet to confirm their participation in the season's final Slam.

While Kyrgios' participation can be seen as a given, the ambiguity surrounding the Covid vaccine rules has left fans in limbo about Novak Djokovic's presence at the Major.

The Serb, who last lifted the US Open crown in 2018, came agonizingly close to completing a Calendar Slam last year. A firm favorite for the 2021 crown, he was stunned in the final by an assured performance from World No. 1 Daniil Medevedev.

Main draw matches at the US Open commence on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala