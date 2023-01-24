"Look up poor sportsmanship in the dictionary & you see Ostapenko’s picture" - Tennis fans slam Jelena Ostapenko for questioning line calls

Jelena Ostapenko received a lot of criticism for questioning line calls during her defeat to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The Latvian's run in the tournament came to an end as she lost 6-2, 6-4 to the reigning Wimbledon champion on Monday, January 23. She often questioned the line calls against her during her matches, which tennis fans were far from pleased with.

Many took to Twitter to criticize Ostapenko, with one fan stating that the Latvian's picture would be seen if one looked up poor sportsmanship in the dictionary.

"She’s as unlikeable as much as Rybakina is so likeable. The constant complaining about line calls is an act that got really old really fast. Look up poor sportsmanship in the dictionary & you see Ostapenko’s picture. Here’s to Rybakina lifting that trophy," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan tweeted:

"I'm sorry but #Ostapenko scoffing at every electronic line call that doesn't go her way is like a toddler who thinks the clock runs faster for them when it is bedtime. Enough already. Grow up. #AussieOpen #tennis."

One user claimed that they had not seen another player whine about line calls like Ostapenko did.

"What is up with this girl Ostapenko? I’ve yet to see a player whine about every single call since the lines began being called electronically. I’ve never seen anything like this."

Here are some more fan reactions:

P.S. When she's winning, she doesn't complain. 🤔

"I'm not really happy with the system they are using" - Jelena Ostapenko on the line calls

Jelena Ostapenko in action at the Australian Open

Jelena Ostapenko was asked about the line calls in her post-match press conference following her loss to Elena Rybakina. She replied that she wasn't happy with the system that was being used.

"Honestly, I'm not really happy with the system they are using. But couple times it was really, like, not even by couple centimeters. It was much more than that. But I cannot do anything about it, because it is the way as it is," Ostapenko said.

"But I feel like some lines, sometimes the system is not, how you say, not ignoring, but sometimes the calls are -- first of all, they are really late sometimes.

"You already hit the ball, and then you hear 'Out,' which is normally not the way it is with the line umpires. And second of all, some balls were quite, how you say, not a little out. They were a bit out and they were not called."

Jelena Ostapenko notably enjoyed her best-ever singles run at the Australian Open in this year's tournament by reaching the quarterfinals. As of now, the Latvian will rise six spots to 11th when the new WTA rankings are released.

