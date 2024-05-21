"Looking for a friendly partner" - Iga Swiatek sends out hilarious call for doubles partners after touching down in Paris for French Open 2024

Iga Swiatek has joked about looking for a friendly partner to play doubles with upon arriving in Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open. The first round of the tournament is scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 26. The women's final will be held on Saturday, June 8, with the men's final on Sunday, June 9.

This season’s French Open marks the sixth time the 22-year-old is competing in the tournament since turning professional. Świątek enters the tournament in fine form, having won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Open, Madrid Open, and most recently, the Italian Open.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old posted a selfie of herself donning dark shades on her Instagram story. In the caption, she joked that she was looking for a friendly partner to play doubles with in Paris.

“Hello, Paris! Looking for a friendly partner to play doubles with. Who's in town?” Swiatek posted.

Iga Swiatek's Instagram Story

Iga Świątek, who won her third Italian Open title on Saturday (May 18), defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final 6-2, 6-3. In the post-match press conference, she explained her preparedness for the French Open.

She mentioned that she plans to take everything one step at a time and added that competing in Grand Slams is challenging due to the pressure and intensity they entail.

“Oh umm… I'm gonna repeat myself, I'm going to be boring. You know, you have to do everything step by step. Of course, there are seven matches there, so it's not easy to win a Grand Slam. The pressure is different, and the intensity of this tournament, overall off the court as well," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek has won the French Open three times in four years

2023 French Open - Day Fourteen

Having won her first Major at the French Open in 2020, the Pole was knocked out by Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals in 2021, which is the year she didn't lift the trophy.

Świątek kicked off her 2020 French Open run by defeating Markéta Vondroušová and Hsieh Su-wei in the first and second rounds. In the third round, she defeated wild card Eugenie Bouchard, and in the fourth round, she eliminated 2018 champion Simona Halep.

Świątek then overcame Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals and Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska in the semifinals to set up the final against Sofia Kenin, whom she defeated.

The Pole lifted her second title in Paris when she defeated the likes of Lesia Tsurenko, Alison Riske-Amritraj, Danka Kovinić, Zheng Qinwen, Jessica Pegula, and Daria Kasatkina. She beat Coco Gauff in the final of the 2022 edition of the French Open to lift the trophy.

In 2023, Świątek defended her French Open title by defeating Karolína Muchová in the final 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. En route to the final, she beat Cristina Bucșa, Claire Liu, Wang Xinyu, Lesia Tsurenko, Coco Gauff, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, dropping just one set in the final.