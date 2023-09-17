"Looking good" - Michael Phelps praises Rafael Nadal’s swimming workout as he trains for his tennis return

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps recently complimented Rafael Nadal’s swimming workout as the Spaniard prepares for a comeback.

Battling a serious hip injury, the 37-year-old had retreated from the spotlight, focusing on his rehabilitation. He recently went through surgery to tackle the problem but now confronts a lengthy recovery process as he eyes a possible return.

On September 14, Nadal took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into his training regimen, sharing an image of himself gracefully swimming off the coast of Porto Cristo.

"Working," he wrote, followed by a swimming and a check-mark emoji.

Just when the Spaniard's fans were soaking in the excitement of his potential comeback, a surprise endorsement came from an unexpected quarter. On Sunday, September 17, Phelps added his voice to the chorus of encouragement.

The American shared the 22-time Major winner's swimming picture on his Instagram story with an enthusiastic caption:

"Looking good Rafa!!"

Michael Phelps on Instagram

The 37-year-old is expected to make his comeback to tennis next year, possibly at the Australian Open in January. He has not played a competitive match since losing in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald in the 2023 Australian Open.

Following this, the former World No. 1 withdrew from the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, the US Open, and other subsequent tournaments.

"Novak Djokovic is a great champion and it will be very difficult to reach him, not only for Rafael Nadal but for anyone" - Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2010 US Open final

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni said that it will be difficult for his nephew or anyone else to win as many Grand Slam titles as Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic recently became the first male tennis player to win 24 Grand Slam titles, tying Margaret Court for the most Major overall. Nadal is currently two Majors behind his arch-rival.

Toni told Spanish media outlet El Desmarque:

"Djokovic is a great champion and it will be very difficult to reach him, not only for my nephew, but for anyone," Toni was quoted as saying. "I think in the world of sport if we go by the numbers, Djokovic is without a doubt the best."

The veteran coach also gave an update on the Spaniard's possible comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open," he said.

The Spaniard recently became the first tennis player in history to have 20 million followers on Instagram.

