Tennis fans recently compared Daniil Medvedev's new look to that of Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open 2024.

Medvedev will grace the hardcourts at the Melbourne Major for the eighth time in his career. He is a two-time Happy Slam finalist with losses to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the 2021 and 2022 finals. In the last edition, he failed to progress further than the third round.

Medvedev's Australian Open outfit was recently unveiled by his kit sponsor Lacoste. The new design includes a green polo paired with white shorts and socks. In the customary kit photoshoot, Medvedev posed with the polo tucked in.

Tennis fans have found the World No. 3's outfit funny, with one fan suggesting that he looked like a kid heading to school for a sports festival.

"The fit's not actually too bad but the pic looks like he's been dressed by his mum for the school sports carnival," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan chimed in, writing:

"I think the design itself is good but the way he’s wearing it and how he’s just standing there like a mannequin makes him look like a sheltered child going to school."

A third fan was reminded of Novak Djokovic after seeing Medvedev's new look. Interestingly, the Serb also wears kits designed by Lacoste.

"Looking oddly like Djokovic. Which is quite fitting seeing that he idolizes him," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Novak Djokovic is always going to be up there" - Daniil Medvedev on his rivalry with Serb

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev recently said that Novak Djokovic would continue to be a force to reckon with in the 2024 season.

"The only thing I'm sure of is that Novak is always going to be up there. I think both they [rivals] and I were a step above the others, as the ranking showed. In each season you can see ups and downs of most tennis players," Medvedev told The National News.

Medvedev has faced the Serb 15 times so far and tasted victory on five occasions. The Russian reflected on being motivated to fare better in the next 12 months.

"I'm at the moment where I've felt the most motivation to be a better tennis player. I want to work to explore my limits. I finished the season quite mentally tired, I don't want that to happen again in 2024," he said.

