'Looks like he's not even putting in any work' - Van Dijk lauds Roger Federer's effortlessness

Liverpool's star defender Virgil Van Dijk likened himself with Roger Federer due to the his laid-back style of play.

The Swiss player's seemingly effortless tennis has allowed him to remain competitive even in his late 30s.

Virgil Van Dijk, the first Liverpool captain to win the English domestic trophy in the Premier League era, believes there are similarities between himself and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

As reported by Express, the Dutchman drew parallels between himself and the 38-year-old due to the effortless and 'laid-back' style that they both have. Roger Federer has spent over two decades on tour dismantling opponents with his casual elegance, and Van Dijk would be hoping to do something similar in football.

"I have naturally always been a bit laid-back, the way I look and the way my presence is. I think a good example (of the same) is if you watch Federer playing tennis," Van Dijk said.

They're trying as hard as they can and you're putting on slippers: Van Dijk on Roger Federer

Since arriving at Liverpool in 2018 Van Dijk, has exuded a remarkable calmness in defence that has helped the club win their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

The Dutchman, while likening himself with Roger Federer, also said that the Swiss lulls everyone into thinking that he is not exerting himself much. That in turn can be discomfiting and even frustrating for his opponents, as they are left wondering at the difference in level across the net.

"It looks like he's not even putting in any work and it can frustrate opponents as well thinking they're trying as hard as they can and you're putting on the slippers for example," Van Dijk added.

Roger Federer, during his 22-year professional career, has enthralled connoisseurs and casual admirers alike with his effortless all-court tennis. The Swiss player is considered by many to be poetry in motion on a tennis court; he rarely looks out of balance while executing his rich array of shots, and his signature one-handed backhand is a thing of beauty.

Roger Federer's style of play has not only helped him compete against his fiercest rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic with elan, but it has also helped reduce the wear and tear on his body - thereby increasing his longevity on the tour.

What has also helped is Roger Federer's aggressive mindset. He looks to stay inside the baseline and take the ball early, which has stood him in good stead against the bevvy of double-handed baseliners on tour.

Two years ago young American tennis player Frances Tiafoe described Roger Federer's style of play perfectly, saying that the Swiss deserves credit for remaining competitive at an age when many players are a few years into their retirement.

“You got Federer who looks like he’s not even trying. No chance we’re hitting a tennis ball at 36,” Tiafoe said.