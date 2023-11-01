"Looks like a fast food employee and my eyes are bleeding" - Tennis fans reject Novak Djokovic’s Paris Masters kit

Tennis fans have expressed their disapproval of Novak Djokovic's new kit for the 2023 Paris Masters.

The Serb started his Paris Masters doubles campaign on a positive note in the company of compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic. The pair defeated the Aleksander Nedovyesov-Gonzalo Escobar pair on Tuesday, October 31, in straight sets after their scheduled battle with Stanislas Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner was canceled.

The duo are scheduled to take on third seed mates Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden on Wednesday, November 1. Djokovic is set to face Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday evening before the doubles encounter.

More than the Serb's performance on Tuesday, it was his new red and purple kit that grabbed eyeballs for the wrong reasons. The on-court kit designed by Lacoste has been proven to be a real eyesore for tennis lovers.

A fan took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the 24-time Grand Slam champion's latest attire.

"Usually like Djokovic outfits, but this one of the worst I’ve ever seen," the fan wrote.

Another tennis buff described the kit as dreadful.

"That outfit has to be the scariest thing ever," the fan tweeted.

One of the Serb's fans felt the colors were too bright.

"As a Nolefan, it’s really tough to watch these bright red colors," the fan said.

A fourth user went as far as comparing the Serb's appearance to that of an employee working at an eatery.

"It has to be said. This kit is hideous!! He looks like a fast food employee and my eyes are bleeding. Rare miss Lacoste," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

"My greatest motivation is still love for the game" - Novak Djokovic

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia

Novak Djokovic recently revealed that his love for tennis keeps him motivated to perform and achieve goals.

"My greatest motivation is still love for the game. I really like competing. Then, you know, I always have goals, you know, and to win another slam, to be No. 1 again, to finish the year as No. 1. Those are let's say the big goals," he said at the pre-tournament press conference in Paris.

The 36-year-old has his eyes set on the 2024 Olympics as he said:

"Of course, next year is Olympic Games. I really want to do well in Olympic Games, represent my country. Davis Cup is something that still gives me a lot of inspiration."

In an otherwise decorated career so far, the Olympic gold has remained elusive for Djokovic. His best performance to date at the Olympics remains the bronze-medal finish in 2008.

