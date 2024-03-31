Daniil Medvedev recently spent some quality time with his daughter, Alisa, following his semifinal exit from the Miami Open, which has garnered reactions from tennis fans around the globe.

Defending champion Medvedev began his journey on a positive note in Miami, triumphing over the likes of Marton Fucsovics, Cameron Norrie, Dominik Koepfer, and Nicolas Jarry.

However, the Russian's run came to an end when he was defeated 1-6, 2-6 by Jannik Sinner in the last four. Interestingly, he had defeated Sinner in the championship match the previous year.

Afterwards, Medvedev was seen enjoying precious moments with his and Daria Medvedeva's daughter, Alisa, who is over a year old. He was teaching Alisa how to play football in the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida. They also enjoyed a great time in the swimming pool.

Tennis fans have turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on Daniil Medvedev bonding with Alisa. One user said that spending time with his daughter was more valuable than reaching the final in Miami.

"This looks like much more fun than playing a final anyway," the user wrote.

Another wrote:

"The Meddy fam always behind you Daniil whether you win or lose. Enjoy family time you deserve it!"

One account posted:

"Medfam is always with you Daniil. Enjoy your time with your family."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Daniil Medvedev on his Miami Open SF exit: "I needed to play my best, which I didn't do"

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2024 Miami Open

Following his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2024 Miami Open, Daniil Medvedev spoke to reporters, acknowledging that playing against the in-form Italian left little room for error. He also admitted that he needed to bring his A-game, which he failed to do.

"Yeah, the margins are small when you play someone like Jannik who is in great shape," Medvedev said. "I needed to play my best, which I didn't do. He played well, so, you know, not much more I can add. I needed to play better if I wanted to win and I didn't manage to do it."

Medvedev added that Sinner didn't have to exert any additional effort or elevate his game beyond what he had been playing throughout the season to come out on top.

"I'm not 100% sure he played, like, much better than what he played throughout this whole year and the end of the last year. He already played flawless," the former US Open champion said.

"He played good. I didn't play well enough. And again, there is not much -- you know, we could speak for hours here, but in the end I didn't play good enough, he played good, he won easy. That's the end of the story, to be honest," he added.

Jannik Sinner is set to face off against Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on March 31. Dimitrov is coming on the back of a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev.