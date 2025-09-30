"Looks like a patient getting discharged" - Fans blame Elena Rybakina's controversial coach Stefano Vukov for her concerning appearance at China Open

Elena Rybakina’s appearance at the China Open has left tennis enthusiasts concerned. Reacting to the Kazakh's tired look, many fans were quick to blame her controversial coach Stefano Vukov.Rybakina and Vukov first teamed up in 2019. The pair experienced incredible amounts of success together, winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. However, they parted ways in late 2024. While the duo revived their partnership earlier this year, Vukov was subsequently banned by the WTA for inappropriate conduct. The Croatian’s ban was lifted in August and he has since rejoined Rybakina’s team.Recently, Elena Rybakina was spotted in Beijing days after her shock exit from the China Open. Reacting to the World No.10’s tired appearance, one fan on X wrote,“Looks like a patient getting discharged from hospital honestly.”Another X user criticized Stefano Vukov for Rybakina's appearance, writing“I blame her coach - without him she was healthy relatively all year. Now she's back with him and this is starting again... only one common factor…I wonder.”Renas @BishiSkyLINK“I blame her coach - without him she was healthy relatively all year. Now she's back with him and this is starting again... only one common factor…I wonder.”Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Rybakina's concerning appearance at the China Open:“When people mocked Sanguinetti as a puppet coach, he didn't overtrain her or cause her to have allergies, and she won a 500 title. After Vukov came back, the training intensity increased, she had a poor first serve, a weak mentality, got injured and had allergies again,” one fan wrote.“FREE HER FROM DEVIL VUKOV,” another added.“It was clear she was affected by something,” one X user opined.“Talent of a generation and immune system of a sickly Victorian child. I feel so bad for Elena, genuinely truly hope and pray she can recover and ditch that toxic coach of hers,” yet another fan chimed in.Elena Rybakina to return to action at Ningbo OpenRybakina at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)Elena Rybakina was most recently seen in action at the China Open, a WTA 1000 event. While the Kazakh was a strong favorite to make it to the later stages of the event, she was knocked out in the third round by unseeded German Eva Lys.Now, Rybakina is scheduled to return to action at the 2025 Ningbo Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place between October 13 and 19, and will feature the likes of Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreva, and Amanda Anisimova in action.Overall, Elena Rybakina has struggled to string together consistent performances in the last few weeks. After competing in back-to-back semifinals at the Citi DC Open, National Bank Open and Cincinnati Masters, the 26-year-old has made early exits from both the US Open and China Open.