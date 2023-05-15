Lorenzo Musetti recently reminisced about his childhood memories of watching his idol, Roger Federer, play at the Italian Open.

The impact that Federer has had on players is undeniable. He is revered by a significant portion of tennis fans, athletes, and experts alike. Musetti considers the Swiss legend to be his idol.

During a recent conversation with the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Lorenzo Musetti shared a nostalgic moment about watching Roger Federer play at the Italian Open. Musetti expressed that playing and practicing on the same courts where he once watched Federer play is a surreal experience for him.

"Probably being here with my parents when I was a child. Looking up to be here as a player. I have one picture in my head that reminds me of me watching Federer playing doubles on the courts that are now practice courts and I was looking at him like my inspiration and now when I play on that court," Lorenzo Musetti said.

"I always remember him playing there and moving and having the steps on court where I’m going now It's really nice to have such old memories but really fresh in my mind."

When asked what he liked about Roger Federer, Musetti stated he liked the 20-time Grand Slam champion's effortless approach to the game. He also appreciated the Swiss legend's relaxed demeanor on the court.

"I will say everything but if you ask me like one thing I'll say is his style. He has his unique style of a combination of fun but also always elegant. A relaxed sort of chilled and sort of really in control and that is one thing that I admire the most probably," Musetti said.

Lorenzo Musetti also expressed his desire to adopt Federer's exceptional control during gameplay.

"I think I’m trying to be like him. I’m trying to be more in control. But sometimes I am a little bit too nervous on court. So maybe I think I should better to comparing with Roger. But in some details I think we have the same thing, same movements on court. It is something that I always tried to do well since I was a kid, then until now and probably also in the future and try to be better," he said.

Lorenzo Musetti through to Italian Open 3R, to face Frances Tiafoe

Lorenzo Musetti kicked off his 2023 Italian Open campaign with a straight sets 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian and wildcard recipient, Matteo Arnaldi. He will next face off against Frances Tiafoe.

Both Musetti and Tiafoe have faced each other twice before, with each player winning once. While the Italian emerged victorious in their Round of 16 clash in Acapulco back in 2021, Tiafoe got the better of Musetti in their last meeting at the United Cup earlier this year.

