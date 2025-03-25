Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shared an adorable glimpse of their son Ludovico intently watching his father during a practice session. The Italian is competing at the 2025 Miami Open and is slated to play Novak Djokovic next.

Musetti, seeded 15th in Miami, kicked off his campaign with a resilient 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 against Quentin Halys and followed it up with another strong 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win against 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the fourth round. The Italian is slated to play Djokovic next, a rivalry the Serb comfortably leads 7-1.

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend and their son Ludovico visited his father's latest practice session ahead of the Italian's clash against Djokovic. Confalonieri shared an adorable picture of Ludovico, who was completely focused on watching his father practice. He has been spending some quality time with his father amid the Italian's Miami Open run.

Via Confalonieri's INSTAGRAM story.

Musetti and Confalonieri welcomed Ludovico on March 15, 2024, as their son recently turned one year old. The Italian had also once chronicled how it felt to hold his son for the first time.

“I was pretty scared of everything, honestly" - Lorenzo Musetti on holding his son Ludovico for the first time

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 6

Back in November, last year, Lorenzo Musetti admitted that he was scared to hold Ludovico in his arms for the first time, however, when the nurse handed him over, it felt 'natural' to him.

“I was pretty scared of everything, honestly. Especially when he was just a newborn. I was really scared of holding him. And then, when the nurse (gave) me him for the first time, I was holding him in a really natural way. It was surprising.”

Musetti also explained how the birth of his son increased his responsibilities, as a person as well as a player.

“The birth of my son gave me a lot of responsibility on the Lorenzo player, not just of the figure of the father. So, definitely in that area, I think that's where I was improving the most,” he said. “Even if I think I have to do more, that will bring me probably even more results.”

Loenzo Musetti kicked off his year with a quarterfinal run at the Hong Kong Open following which he faced a third-round exit to Ben Shelton at the Australian Open. A calf injury caused him to withdraw from the quarterfinal of the Argentine Open and then pull out of the Rio Open. He made his return at the Indian Wells Masters where he made a third-round exit following which he headed to the Miami Open.

