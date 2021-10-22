Lorenzo Sonego says Novak Djokovic is "practically the strongest in history", believes the Serb has earned the right to skip tournaments

Lorenzo Sonego recently showered praise on Novak Djokovic, stating that the Serb is statistically the best ever player to set foot on a tennis court. Sonego also believes Djokovic has earned the right to pick and choose which events he wants to participate in amid speculation over his presence at next year's Australian Open.

The World No. 1 finished his Grand Slam season with three titles and one runner-up trophy. Djokovic was one match away from completing a historic Calendar Grand Slam, but Daniil Medvedev ended his hopes by beating him in the US Open final.

Nevertheless, Djokovic finds himself level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Majors, having pocketed the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon this year.

And in a recent interview with Gazzetta, Lorenzo Sonego acknowledged that Djokovic's results this year have proven that he is statistically the "strongest in history." The Italian also highlighted how Djokovic harbors the loftiest ambitions, like wanting to win a Calendar Slam.

"Djokovic has had incredible results, is practically the strongest in history in terms of trophies won," Sonego said. "He has the grandest objectives, like winning the CYGS which he almost did this year."

Djokovic's participation at the 2022 Australian Open is up in the air after recent health orders introduced by the Victorian government.

Novak Djokovic with his 2021 Australian Open title

The Victorian government announced a mandate requiring all athletes, amongst other workers, to be vaccinated no later than November 26 should they wish to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

To make matters trickier for Djokovic, Australia's Immigration Minister announced that visas would not be granted to unvaccinated individuals. Daniel Andrews, the Premier of the State of Victoria, echoed these sentiments and also added that on the off chance unvaccinated individuals are given a visa, they will be required to undergo two weeks of isolation, which Djokovic has acknowledged he is not keen to do.

The Serb's vaccination status is currently unknown as he has remained tight-lipped about the matter throughout. As such, many have assumed that Djokovic is unvaccinated and could be forced to skip the 2022 Australian Open.

However, Lorenzo Sonego does not believe that Djokovic potentially skipping the Australian Open is too much of an issue. The Italian pointed out that the Serb has nothing left to prove and that Djokovic could very well forego events if the conditions do not suit him.

"Djokovic has won everything, he only thinks of being calm and having fun and, if he does not consider the conditions advantageous for himself, he can give up the tournaments," Sonego said.

"Novak Djokovic has shown that we are all human beings" - Lorenzo Sonego

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open presentation ceremony

Throughout this year's US Open, Novak Djokovic admitted that winning the Calendar Slam would be the "biggest achievement" of his career. He fought his way to the final, where he totally capsized against a red-hot Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic failed to bring forth his best tennis in the summit clash and looked bereft of ideas for large parts. As such, many wondered if the pressure got to Djokovic, causing him to fail in the most important match of his season.

Lorenzo Sonego, on his part, believes the Serb's defeat proves that no one is immune to pressure. Sonego explained that winning the Calendar Slam was an incredibly difficult task, before lauding Djokovic for lifting three Majors and making the final of the fourth.

"Nole has shown that we are all human beings, and that the pressure is very difficult to manage," Lorenzo Sonego said. "If no one has managed to do it in the last 50 years there is a reason. And anyway, winning three Grand Slams and making the final in the last one is something that only phenomenal people can achieve."

