"He said imma chase the bag regardless" - Tennis fans joke about Christopher Eubanks turning commentator at US Open within days of R2 exit

Tennis fans have been left amused by the news of Christopher Eubanks taking up a commentary role at the 2023 US Open, not long after his run at the tournament ended.

On Tuesday, August 1, it was announced that Eubanks will make his ESPN on-air debut alongside Jason Goodall. In a video shared on social media, the American explained how his stint as a commentator helps improve his tennis both on and off the court.

“Super excited for my first day of coverage here at the US Open for ESPN. I started commentary last year, I wanted to kind of try something different and little did I know the commentary work that I was able to do ended up helping me on court and then in helping my ability to process all throughout the course of a match,” he said.

“[I] ended up helping my ability to scout components and find strengths and weaknesses and have having to explain those to the viewers subconsciously force me to learn a little bit more about myself and learn a little bit more about my opponents,” he added.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one stating that it was "crazy" for a player to take up a commentary role at a tournament they lost in the opening rounds.

"Losing in the tournament and then immediately commentating is crazy skdnfhdjsjjs he said imma chase the bag regardless," a fan stated.

One fan, however, echoed Eubanks' sentiments of learning about his opponents in his role as a commentator.

"It's so convenient actually, he's analysing and learning about his opponents' weaknesses on the spot, goated move," a post read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Christopher Eubanks' 2023 US Open campaign ends at the hands of Benjamin Bonzi

Christopher Eubanks in action at the 2023 US Open.

Christopher Eubanks began his 2023 US Open on a strong note, defeating Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the opening ground.

On Wednesday, July 30, Eubanks faced Benjamin Bonzi in a second-round clash on Court 17. The French wildcard dashed American hopes by registering a 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(7) win and ending Eubanks' run at the tournament.

Much was expected of Eubanks at the New York Major after his fairly successful 2023 season. He won his first career title, broke into the ATP top-50, and reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Bonzi failed in his quest to go past the third round at the year's final Grand Slam for the first time in his career after losing to Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2.