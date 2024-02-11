"Lots of love coming your way" - Chris Evert wishes ex-husband Andy Mill a happy birthday as he turns 71

Chris Evert wished her ex-husband, Andy Mill, a happy birthday as the former alpine ski racer turned 71 on February 11, 2024.

Evert met Mill through a close friend of hers and fellow tennis star Martina Navratilova. The couple married in 1988 and were together for nearly two decades, divorcing in 2006. Evert and Mill have three sons: Alexander, Nicholas and Colton.

Mill was Evert's second husband after British tennis player John Lloyd. The American tennis legend recently took to Instagram to convey her best wishes to Mill on his 71st birthday.

"Happy Birthday to this guy... Lots of Love coming your way...❤️," Chris Evert wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback picture of Mill hugging her.

Evert and Mill have remained close friends for years after their separation. Mill accompanied the 18-time Grand Slam champion during her chemotherapy sessions after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022.

"Happy you took me to my second chemo today #Andy; just like old times," Evert wrote on X.

Years after her split with Mill, Evert got married for the third time. She tied the knot with Australian golfer Greg Norman On June 28, 2008. They separated a year later, in December 2009.

Chris Evert recently underwent a third round of chemotherapy

Chris Evert

Chris Evert shared pictures of herself in the hospital during her third round of chemotherapy to treat ovarian cancer. The 69-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 1C ovarian cancer in January 2022 after undergoing a preventive hysterectomy in December 2021.

Evert had undergone six rounds of chemotherapy to treat her cancer and doctors claimed that there was a 90% chance that the cancer would not come back. However, the former World No. 1 revealed in January 2024 that the cancer had returned. This forced her to miss ESPN's 2024 Australian Open coverage.

In an Instagram post on January 19, the American shared that she had received the third round of chemotherapy. Andy Mill was present at the hospital to accompany his ex-wife throughout the procedure. Evert also urged her followers to be proactive and go for early detection.

"Onto my 3rd round of Chemo; halfway there - A reminder to get your checkups, know your family history, and be your own advocate with your health. Early detection is crucial! It doesn’t hurt to have a good support system like I do :)," the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram.